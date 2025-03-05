Corbin Carroll Injury: Getting closer to 100 percent

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Carroll (back) is "very close" to being fully recovered and returning to games, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lovullo noted that Wednesday had been the target date for Carroll to return to action, but the decision was made to push the outfielder back a bit so that they can be sure to put the back issue totally behind him. Carroll had to be removed from Sunday's Cactus League game against the Rangers because of the injury.