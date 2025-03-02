Fantasy Baseball
Corbin Carroll headshot

Corbin Carroll Injury: Not concerned with back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Carroll said that he isn't concerned about his back tightness that caused him to be removed from Sunday's spring game against Texas, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Carroll went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being replaced by Jorge Barrosa in right field in the third inning. Carroll will not play against the Cubs on Monday, and with the Diamondbacks scheduled for an off-day Tuesday, he'll look to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's bout against the Giants.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
