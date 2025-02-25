Corbin Carroll News: Adjusts bat position

Carroll tweaked his bat positioning when setting up in the batters box, Alex Weiner of 's Arizona Sports reports. He previously kept the bat flat over his left shoulder before changing to a more upright position.

That's the same bat position Carroll deployed Monday, when he turned on a high breaking ball for his first spring home run. This was a tweak Carroll started during the second half of 2024, and he continued to work on it over the offseason. "We talked about, I guess, shortening the path to the ball," manager Torey Lovullo said. "Creating better angles to certain pitches. It's not hindering his ability to hit the pitch as well as he's normally hitting, so he feels like that's a good starting spot for him." The new positioning worked for Carroll in the second half of 2024. After slumping in the first half (.635 OPS, five home runs), Carroll popped after the All-Star break (.919 OPS, 17 home runs),