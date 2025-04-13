Corbin Carroll News: Contributes to improbable comeback

Carroll went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

The Diamondbacks entered the bottom of ninth down 4-0, but they rallied for five runs to escape with a walk-off win. Carroll was in the middle of the rally with a two-run double, his team-leading 11th extra-base hit of the season. It's hard to remember Carroll's season-opening slump that lingered into the second half of 2024. He's batting .322/.412/.695 with 10 RBI and 12 runs over 68 plate appearances.