Corbin Carroll News: Crushing it early

Carroll went 2-or-4 with a home run, four RBI and two steals in Wednesday's spring game against the Brewers.

Carroll smoked a grand slam as part of the Diamondbacks' six-run second inning. It was the second consecutive game with a home run for the outfielder. Carroll spoke about adjustments he made to his bat positioning during setup, which appear to have worked for him. He tinkered with that adjustment during the second half of 2024, when Carroll posted a .919 OPS, and continued to work on it during the offseason.