Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Corbin Carroll headshot

Corbin Carroll News: Crushing it early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 7:04pm

Carroll went 2-or-4 with a home run, four RBI and two steals in Wednesday's spring game against the Brewers.

Carroll smoked a grand slam as part of the Diamondbacks' six-run second inning. It was the second consecutive game with a home run for the outfielder. Carroll spoke about adjustments he made to his bat positioning during setup, which appear to have worked for him. He tinkered with that adjustment during the second half of 2024, when Carroll posted a .919 OPS, and continued to work on it during the offseason.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now