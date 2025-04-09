Corbin Carroll News: Goes deep in win
Carroll went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Baltimore. He was also hit by a pitch.
Carroll tied the game at 2-2 with a leadoff home run in the third inning. The homer was the outfielder's fourth of the season and the sixth extra-base hit over the last five contests. Carroll has reached base safely in all 12 games, either by hit, walk or HBP.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now