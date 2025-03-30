Corbin Carroll News: Not in lineup Sunday
Carroll is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
The 24-year-old likely won't sit consistently against left-handed starters this season, but he'll hit the bench Sunday as southpaw Matthew Boyd takes the mound for Chicago. Carroll has gone 3-for-12 with a double and a walk in the first three games of the season. Randal Grichuk will take over in right field in the series finale.
