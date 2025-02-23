Corbin Carroll News: Plays six innings in spring debut
Carroll started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's spring game against Colorado.
Carroll was part of a contingent of Diamondbacks regulars that made their Cactus League debuts Saturday. He'll land in right or center field, depending on whether Alek Thomas or Jake McCarthy wins a starting spot in the outfield. But where Carroll lands defensively is of less concern than his season-opening slump in 2024 that lingered through the first half (.635 OPS). He eventually turned it around in the second half, posting a .919 OPS and reestablishing the reputation earned in 2023 when Carroll won the NL Rookie of the Year Award.
