Corbin Carroll News: Returns to field

Carroll started in right field, batted leadoff, and went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's spring game against CIncinnati.

Carroll returned to the field after missing the last few days. He had been set to return Friday, but that game was cancelled due to weather. He's mostly batted second during Cactus League competition, but with split-squad games Saturday, both Carroll and Ketel Marte were atop the separate lineups. Marte has been the regular leadoff hitter when both players have been in a lineup.