David Hamilton News: Enters late, scores run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Hamilton entered Thursday's game as a pinch runner and scored a run in a 5-2 win over the Rangers. He finished the game at second base.

Hamilton lost out on the starting second base job to prospect Kristian Campbell, but it appears manager Alex Cora sees Hamilton's skills as an asset. He pinch ran for Campbell, who notched his first hit as a major leaguer in the top of the ninth inning. Hamilton could be of value as a pinch runner, a role that could easily lead to double-digit stolen bases.

