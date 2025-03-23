Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Robertson headshot

David Robertson News: Available as Opening Day looms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 8:50pm

Robertson remains one of the more prominent free agents as Opening Day approaches.

Robertson is still without a home for the 2025 season, although he is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he compiled a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 99 strikeouts, 35 holds and two saves over 72 innings in 68 appearances with the Rangers. The 39-year-old has been one of the most consistent relievers in baseball throughout his 17-year major-league career, and he'll likely find a landing spot sooner rather than later as Opening Day is less than a week away.

David Robertson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now