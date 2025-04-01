Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dennis Santana headshot

Dennis Santana News: Could be in line for save chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Santana might see save chances for the Pirates following the demotion of David Bednar to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Santana was excellent for the Pirates last season after being claimed off waivers, posting a 2.44 ERA and 50:11 K:BB over 44.1 innings while notching one save. He hasn't allowed a hit or a run in his first two appearances in 2025, holding a 3:2 K:BB in 1.1 frames. Colin Holderman could also be in the saves mix for Pittsburgh, although he's struggled this season in yielding three runs on four hits and three walks over three innings.

Dennis Santana
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now