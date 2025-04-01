Dennis Santana News: Could be in line for save chances
Santana might see save chances for the Pirates following the demotion of David Bednar to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Santana was excellent for the Pirates last season after being claimed off waivers, posting a 2.44 ERA and 50:11 K:BB over 44.1 innings while notching one save. He hasn't allowed a hit or a run in his first two appearances in 2025, holding a 3:2 K:BB in 1.1 frames. Colin Holderman could also be in the saves mix for Pittsburgh, although he's struggled this season in yielding three runs on four hits and three walks over three innings.
