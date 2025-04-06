Dennis Santana News: Gets high-leverage work

Santana threw a scoreless eighth inning without allowing a baserunner to record a hold Sunday against the Yankees.

Santana looked to be in line to be the Pirates' closer after David Bednar was demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. However, he entered the game in the eighth inning Sunday to face the top of the Yankees' order, including Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge. Ryan Borucki blew the save in the ninth inning, and the rest of the Pittsburgh bullpen has been shaky, leaving Santana as the likeliest option for saves moving forward. However, his usage Sunday illustrates that he could be used in high-leverage spots rather than being saved exclusively for the ninth inning.