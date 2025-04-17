Dennis Santana News: Secures second save

Santana struck out a batter and didn't allow a baserunner in two-thirds of an inning to earn the save in Thursday's 1-0 win against Washington.

Southpaw Ryan Borucki stayed in for the start of the ninth inning to face the lefty-hitting Nathaniel Lowe, but Santana was called upon to secure the final two outs of combined shutout bid. The 29-year-old righty has taken over as Pittsburgh's closer following the demotion of David Bednar at the start of April, and Santana has pitched well early in 2025 with a 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB over nine innings while converting both of his save chances.