DJ Herz Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Nationals transferred Herz (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Herz was diagnosed with a sprained UCL in his left elbow Tuesday, which typically leads to season-ending surgery. The 24-year-old southpaw may attempt to rehab the injury before resorting to surgery, but he's due for an extended absence either way. In the meantime, his roster spot will be given to Brad Lord.
