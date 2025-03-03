RotoWire Roundtable Top-300 Rankings: Chaos at the Top

Fantasy Baseball
t12.02Bobby WittKCSS1223
t12.02Shohei OhtaniLADDH, P

There's been a shake-up at the top of the RotoWire Roundtable rankings. Shohei Ohtani has held a slim lead at the top throughout the offseason, with his median rank of 1.5 edging out Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. by half a spot. In this latest update, however, Witt moved ahead of Ohtani on Jeff Erickson's rankings, creating a three-way tie at the top. If you clicked on these rankings hoping for a clear answer as to what to do with the first-overall pick, I'm afraid we don't have one, but we can at least reassure you that you'll find allies who agree with you regardless of which member of that trio you go with.

If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, capturing that disparity of opinions is key to the whole purpose of this exercise. These rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
t12.02Bobby WittKCSS1223
t12.02Shohei OhtaniLADDH, P2132
t12.02Aaron JudgeNYYOF3311
44.34Elly De La CruzCINSS4454
55.35Jose RamirezCLE3B5547
67.07Gunnar HendersonBALSS6778
77.87.5Kyle TuckerCHCOF91066
87.88Juan SotoNYMOF88105
910.09.5Tarik SkubalDETP139810
1011.510.5Paul SkenesPITP126199
1111.512Mookie BettsLADSS, OF10121212
1212.813.5Corbin CarrollARIOF7131714
1314.014Francisco LindorNYMSS1119917
1414.514.5Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B18111415
1514.814.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF19161113
1615.314.5Fernando TatisSDOF21141511
1716.015.5Jackson ChourioMILOF14171320
1816.817Yordan AlvarezHOUOF15181816
1917.517Zack WheelerPHIP16152118
2021.021Trea TurnerPHISS17251626
2122.522Bryce HarperPHI1B27202419
2223.823.5Freddie FreemanLAD1B23242622
2325.524.5Jarren DuranBOSOF22332027
2426.525.5Jackson MerrillSDOF20353021
2531.326William ContrerasMILC24235028
2627.828Logan GilbertSEAP31312524
2727.828Austin RileyATL3B33213423
2831.030Matt OlsonATL1B28273237
2933.331Garrett CrochetBOSP26294533
3033.831Chris SaleATLP29304432
3134.832.5Emmanuel ClaseCLEP30283546
3236.332.5Ketel MarteARI2B54263629
3331.033Rafael DeversBOS3B36223135
3435.035.5Corey SeagerTEXSS39322742
3543.336Jazz ChisholmNYY3B, OF25764725
3634.536.5Manny MachadoSD3B32412243
3739.337Michael HarrisATLOF35344939
3839.340Ronald AcunaATLOF44403340
3939.542.5Dylan CeaseSDP43424330
4045.844Cole RagansKCP50386431
4145.845.5Pete AlonsoNYM1B52563936
4248.045.5Framber ValdezHOUP41504061
4358.346Josh HaderHOUP47439845
4452.046.5Teoscar HernandezLADOF45484174
4546.847.5Blake SnellLADP34515844
4648.848Corbin BurnesARIP42366354
4760.849Mason MillerATHP374610852
4850.049.5Devin WilliamsNYYP48445751
4949.050Jacob deGromTEXP61396234
5057.050Oneil CruzPITSS, OF51499038
5160.851Ryan HelsleySTLP49479453
5249.853.5George KirbySEAP55375255
5347.554Jose AltuveHOU2B56522359
5454.354Wyatt LangfordTEXOF59545450
5560.554Raisel IglesiasATLP38459663
5655.556Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP40595370
5754.556.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B46555958
5850.557Marcell OzunaATLDH57602857
5955.557Brent RookerATHDH53612979
6062.860.5James WoodWASOF68538149
6166.064Gerrit ColeNYYP63577965
6263.364.5Kyle SchwarberPHIDH73863856
6366.065.5Brenton DoyleCOLOF83854848
6470.365.5Pablo LopezMINP64648667
6569.366.5CJ AbramsWASSS103775641
6675.366.5Michael KingSDP675811066
6776.069Edwin DiazNYMP716710462
6870.069.5Willy AdamesSFSS77626180
6977.569.5Max FriedNYYP588146125
7078.372Marcus SemienTEX2B657942127
7177.373.5Yainer DiazHOUC66966681
7272.375Lawrence ButlerATHOF62889247
7378.376Adley RutschmanBALC807210160
7473.878Bryan ReynoldsPITOF81845575
7582.578Logan WebbSFP708076104
7688.078Seiya SuzukiCHCOF127786978
7782.378.5Anthony SantanderTOROF100757282
7882.879Hunter GreeneCINP896910964
7983.081.5Josh NaylorARI1B699467102
8083.582.5Luis CastilloSEAP606699109
8183.583Bryce MillerSEAP916375105
8295.085Junior CamineroTB3B797014091
8388.085.5Shota ImanagaCHCP937478107
8488.087Bailey OberMINP96828589
8579.587.5Christian WalkerHOU1B851063790
8693.388.5Sonny GraySTLP761209384
8787.589Aaron NolaPHIP7265107106
8890.091.5Ian HappCHCOF1061096877
8993.891.5Tanner BibeeCLEP109839786
9097.592Jordan WestburgBAL2B, 3B869813373
91104.394Joe RyanMINP1421008788
9296.595Zac GallenARIP749595122
9398.596Cal RaleighSEAC8491118101
9496.397.5Will Smith (LAD)LADC9571119100
95107.099Felix BautistaBALP8773157111
96105.5100.5Salvador PerezKCC, 1B7812314972
97102.5102Matt McLainCINSS9910574132
98104.0105.5Randy ArozarenaSEAOF11410891103
99115.3105.5Hunter BrownHOUP8890162121
100100.5106Tyler GlasnowLADP1259765115
101138.8106Royce LewisMIN3B9289254120
102110.3106.5Freddy PeraltaMILP1446816069
103106.0108Riley GreeneDETOF13210111576
104109.3108Spencer SchwellenbachATLP10899122108
105111.0108Robert SuarezSDP11113210596
106111.8108Adolis GarciaTEXOF8213470161
107118.5108.5Tanner ScottLADP1228717095
108123.8109Reynaldo LopezATLP9012819087
109108.5109.5Alex BregmanBOS3B10711284131
110105.5110.5Justin SteeleCHCP10411777124
111114.8110.5Willson ContrerasSTLC11810316771
112114.0112.5Andres MunozSEAP7513115694
113122.8113Jack FlahertyDETP19710212468
114102.8113.5Christian YelichMILOF11311451133
115117.5113.5Cody BellingerNYY1B, OF101113114142
116117.3115.5Jhoan DuranMINP9414513793
117123.8119.5Grayson RodriguezBALP12311617185
118150.0120Shane McClanahanTBP119121242118
119125.0121Logan O'HoppeLAAC105104154137
120123.5121.5Ryan WalkerSFP12015912392
121125.3122Roki SasakiLADP98127159117
122125.5125Triston CasasBOS1B16092136114
123128.0125.5Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B146115132119
124138.8127.5Shea LangeliersATHC112119188136
125134.8129.5Cristopher SanchezPHIP133174106126
126132.5133Ezequiel TovarCOLSS159107100164
127140.8133.5Dansby SwansonCHCSS11521482152
128136.0135.5Jake BurgerTEX1B, 3B128125143148
129142.3135.5Bryan WooSEAP110110161188
130133.8136Luis Garcia (WAS)WAS2B134138153110
131135.3136Xavier EdwardsMIASS97172134138
132137.3137.5Dylan CrewsWASOF150124129146
133141.3137.5Luis RobertCHWOF156136139134
134151.3138.5Kodai SengaNYMP136139138192
135144.5139.5Mark VientosNYM3B14993206130
136147.8139.5Andres GimenezTOR2B139181131140
137154.8140.5Xander BogaertsSD2B, SS227153111128
138148.0142J.T. RealmutoPHIC155122186129
139143.3143Spencer SteerCIN1B, OF184143103143
140144.0146Bo BichetteTORSS162118130166
141148.3146Mike TroutLAAOF157135166135
142150.8146.5Josh LoweTBOF189130121163
143143.0147Nico HoernerCHC2B12616871207
144140.3147.5Anthony VolpeNYYSS17814088155
145150.3148.5Nick CastellanosPHIOF10219583221
146150.3148.5Bryson StottPHI2B152163145141
147153.8148.5Brice TurangMIL2B158206112139
148159.5148.5Ryan PepiotTBP147150218123
149143.0150.5Alec BohmPHI3B135166102169
150171.3151Spencer StriderATLP151147236151
151140.3153.5Steven KwanCLEOF15315480174
152152.8154Kerry CarpenterDETOF138165146162
153163.5155.5Alexis DiazCINP141111232170
154153.5156Matt ChapmanSF3B165133169147
155181.3157Jasson DominguezNYYOF266149165145
156176.8158Zach EflinBALP145158158246
157142.5158.5Jeremy PenaHOUSS16418073153
158156.5158.5Jared JonesPITP193126191116
159157.3158.5Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHCOF129137180183
160160.5159.5Yusei KikuchiLAAP17314624083
161165.5159.5Carlos RodonNYYP169141202150
162157.5160Eugenio SuarezARI3B116173147194
163161.5160Kevin GausmanTORP137148172189
164169.5160.5Francisco AlvarezNYMC163142215158
165163.3162.5Masyn WinnSTLSS176171152154
166162.3165Colton CowserBALOF117151179202
167159.0165.5Seth LugoKCP130157174175
168165.3166Brandon NimmoNYMOF124188144205
169179.8173Shane BazTBP121129217252
170174.8173.5Paul GoldschmidtNYY1B177170128224
171160.3174.5Luis ArraezSD1B, 2B15423260195
172177.3175Nick PivettaSDP170189173177
173201.5178Trevor MegillMILP212144338112
174177.5179Brandon PfaadtARIP192183175160
175177.0180Tyler StephensonCINC181152196179
176179.5181Maikel GarciaKC2B, 3B26719489168
177182.0184.5Taj BradleyTBP140169200219
178199.5185Isaac ParedesHOU3B168260177193
179196.5186Carlos EstevezKCP195177301113
180199.8186.5Sandy AlcantaraMIAP183160266190
181187.8187Tommy EdmanLADOF220198176157
182211.3187.5Michael TogliaCOL1B182193305165
183194.0188Tanner HouckBOSP241184192159
184183.8188.5Zach NetoLAASS238196120181
185216.0188.5Robbie RaySFP143228344149
186196.3192.5Kenley JansenLAAP22316230397
187189.5193Jake McCarthyARIOF174230142212
188199.0194Ceddanne RafaelaBOSSS, OF245179163209
189196.8194.5Lane ThomasCLEOF204254185144
190189.5195Nathan EovaldiTEXP167192201198
191203.0196.5Austin WellsNYYC175213244180
192191.0197.5Gleyber TorresDET2B179216125244
193194.0197.5Victor RoblesSEAOF225208187156
194198.3197.5Taylor WardLAAOF243191155204
195197.5198David BednarPITP191203199197
196210.5198Wilyer AbreuBOSOF188258193203
197210.3200George SpringerTOROF148249151293
198199.3200Ryan PresslyCHCP23916129899
199189.0203Jurickson ProfarATLOF205201127223
200202.5203Heliot RamosSFOF224178226182
201201.5205.5Luis RengifoLAA2B, 3B207187204208
202189.0206Cedric MullinsBALOF131209203213
203200.5207Max MuncyLAD3B203220168211
204208.8207.5Pete FairbanksTBP196156219264
205187.8208Nolan ArenadoSTL3B210222113206
206209.5208.5Ranger SuarezPHIP194245223176
207193.0209.5Alec BurlesonSTLOF237182116237
208224.8211Carlos CorreaMINSS310238184167
209221.5211.5Matt ShawCHC3B263215208200
210196.8212.5Yandy DiazTB1B202223126236
211214.0212.5Keibert RuizWASC213212205226
212191.8214Jeff HoffmanTORP21821024198
213212.5214.5Ryan JeffersMINC222243207178
214206.3215Lourdes GurrielARIOF201229141254
215210.0214.5Parker MeadowsDETOF231176198235
216213.0216Gabriel MorenoARIC190207230225
217218.3216Garrett MitchellMILOF221257211184
218252.3216.5Walker BuehlerBOSP228205385191
219234.8219.5Sean ManaeaNYMP206155233345
220228.0220Clarke SchmidtNYYP268204222218
221224.3222.5Jorge SolerLAAOF251217228201
222229.8223.5Christian Encarnacion-StrandCIN1B209202270238
223216.5224Nathaniel LoweWAS1B208240150268
224224.5223.5Ronel BlancoHOUP229218234217
225217.8224.5Nick LodoloCINP230219235187
226224.0225.5Bowden FrancisTORP255190224227
227228.0225.5MacKenzie GoreWASP235197264216
228232.8226Connor WongBOSC217235195284
229219.0227Justin MartinezARIP216250238172
230254.3231.5Jesus SanchezMIAOF368253210186
231250.0232Spencer ArrighettiHOUP234199337230
232223.0233.5Tyler O'NeillBALOF261164247220
233241.0233.5Michael WachaKCP219246221278
234219.8234Colt KeithDET2B161225250243
235246.8235Zack GelofATH2B293224231239
236246.0237Yu DarvishSDP215185325259
237234.3238Jose BerriosTORP180211265281
238266.5263.5Sean MurphyATLC281231246308
239242.5240.5Tyler FitzgeraldSFSS260239229242
240241.0241.5Jesus LuzardoPHIP200252281231
241243.8242.5Erick FeddeSTLP211265220279
242230.0243Mitch KellerPITP171263239247
243237.5243Ivan HerreraSTLC277291209173
244237.5248.5Jose CaballeroTB2B, 3B, SS242255182271
245249.3250Merrill KellyARIP186275225311
246234.3250.5Connor NorbyMIA3B275226148288
247237.8251Brendan DonovanSTL2B, OF332247117255
248248.5251Brandon WoodruffMILP233269216276
249243.0251.5Ryan McMahonCOL3B248259255210
250250.5252Reese OlsonDETP299261243199
251243.3254Michael BuschCHC1B282241183267
252267.0254Byron BuxtonMINOF312248251257
253240.8257.5Christopher MorelTB2B, 3B313274135241
254243.0257.5Josh JungTEX3B254175282261
255257.8257.5Brady SingerCINP252301263215
256265.0258Rhys HoskinsMIL1B226264252318
257252.8258.5Jonathan IndiaKC2B244330164273
258275.8262Kumar RockerTEXP326262262253
259249.0263Matt WallnerMINOF166270304256
260253.0264Nestor CortesMILP199285277251
261268.5264Nolan JonesCOLOF198236348292
262278.0266Luis GilNYYP276167256413
263268.5267Evan CarterTEXOF256268284266
264253.8267Ryan MountcastleBAL1B271284197263
265270.8268.5Jeffrey SpringsATHP304233318228
266275.3269A.J. PukARIP214278260349
267253.3270Nick MartinezCINP185288280260
268259.0270.5Andrew VaughnCHW1B272282213269
269268.3273.5Gavin WilliamsCLEP253227294299
270269.5274Jackson HollidayBAL2B278200330270
271272.0275Luis SeverinoATHP287251276274
272282.3275.5Alejandro KirkTORC247331269282
273288.0276.5Jung Hoo LeeSFOF377267286222
274276.0279.5Tobias MyersMILP262297297248
275278.0280.5Joey BartPITC236276315285
276285.0283Lars NootbaarSTLOF318256308258
277292.0285Ha-Seong KimTBSS246308352262
278307.8284.5Kutter CrawfordBOSP265244418304
279279.5286Gavin LuxCIN2B286286306240
280294.5286Trevor StoryBOSSS301234271372
281281.0286.5Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B279337214294
282290.8287Joey OrtizMIL3B240287349287
283295.0287Jordan WalkerSTLOF283279327291
284301.3290.5JJ BledayATHOF403221291290
285311.8291Jordan RomanoPHIP264318469196
286292.8292.5Brandon LoweTB2B270316313272
287293.5293Brandon MarshPHIOF249299287339
288298.3293Jonah HeimTEXC232319267375
289314.3298J.D. MartinezFADH372304292289
290319.8298Josh BellWAS1B274311285409
291307.5298.5TJ FriedlCINOF290271307362
292286.8302.5Joc PedersonTEXDH319348194286
293296.3303Kirby YatesLADP292237342314
294481.3303Roman AnthonyBOSOF2852811038321
295305.0305Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B303307288322
296307.5305Lucas ErcegKCP294362258316
297297.0306DJ HerzWASP347290322229
298315.0308.5Jackson JobeDETP375242410233
299316.3309Max ScherzerTEXP257343390275
300319.3312Nolan SchanuelLAA1B381283272341

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He is one of the hosts of the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast as well as RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on MLB Network Radio and RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Fantasy Sports Radio, both on SiriusXM.
Clay Link
Clay Link
Clay Link is the MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, MLB Network Radio and twice a week on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
