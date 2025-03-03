RotoWire Roundtable Top-300 Rankings: Chaos at the Top

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
There's been a shake-up at the top of the RotoWire Roundtable rankings. Shohei Ohtani has held a slim lead at the top throughout the offseason, with his median rank of 1.5 edging out Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. by half a spot. In this latest update, however, Witt moved ahead of Ohtani on Jeff Erickson's rankings, creating a three-way tie at the top. If you clicked on these rankings hoping for a clear answer as to what to do with the first-overall pick, I'm afraid we don't have one, but we can at least reassure you that you'll find allies who agree with you regardless of which member of that trio you go with.
If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, capturing that disparity of opinions is key to the whole purpose of this exercise. These rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|t1
|2.0
|2
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|1
|2
|2
|3
|t1
|2.0
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH, P
|4
|4.3
|4
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|5.3
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|5
|5
|4
|7
|6
|7.0
|7
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS
|6
|7
|7
|8
|7
|7.8
|7.5
|Kyle Tucker
|CHC
|OF
|9
|10
|6
|6
|8
|7.8
|8
|Juan Soto
|NYM
|OF
|8
|8
|10
|5
|9
|10.0
|9.5
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|13
|9
|8
|10
|10
|11.5
|10.5
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|P
|12
|6
|19
|9
|11
|11.5
|12
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|SS, OF
|10
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12.8
|13.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARI
|OF
|7
|13
|17
|14
|13
|14.0
|14
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|11
|19
|9
|17
|14
|14.5
|14.5
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|18
|11
|14
|15
|15
|14.8
|14.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|19
|16
|11
|13
|16
|15.3
|14.5
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|21
|14
|15
|11
|17
|16.0
|15.5
|Jackson Chourio
|MIL
|OF
|14
|17
|13
|20
|18
|16.8
|17
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|15
|18
|18
|16
|19
|17.5
|17
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|16
|15
|21
|18
|20
|21.0
|21
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|17
|25
|16
|26
|21
|22.5
|22
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|27
|20
|24
|19
|22
|23.8
|23.5
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|23
|24
|26
|22
|23
|25.5
|24.5
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|22
|33
|20
|27
|24
|26.5
|25.5
|Jackson Merrill
|SD
|OF
|20
|35
|30
|21
|25
|31.3
|26
|William Contreras
|MIL
|C
|24
|23
|50
|28
|26
|27.8
|28
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|31
|31
|25
|24
|27
|27.8
|28
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|33
|21
|34
|23
|28
|31.0
|30
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|28
|27
|32
|37
|29
|33.3
|31
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|P
|26
|29
|45
|33
|30
|33.8
|31
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|29
|30
|44
|32
|31
|34.8
|32.5
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|30
|28
|35
|46
|32
|36.3
|32.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|2B
|54
|26
|36
|29
|33
|31.0
|33
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|36
|22
|31
|35
|34
|35.0
|35.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|39
|32
|27
|42
|35
|43.3
|36
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|3B, OF
|25
|76
|47
|25
|36
|34.5
|36.5
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|32
|41
|22
|43
|37
|39.3
|37
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|35
|34
|49
|39
|38
|39.3
|40
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|44
|40
|33
|40
|39
|39.5
|42.5
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|P
|43
|42
|43
|30
|40
|45.8
|44
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|50
|38
|64
|31
|41
|45.8
|45.5
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|52
|56
|39
|36
|42
|48.0
|45.5
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|41
|50
|40
|61
|43
|58.3
|46
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|47
|43
|98
|45
|44
|52.0
|46.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|45
|48
|41
|74
|45
|46.8
|47.5
|Blake Snell
|LAD
|P
|34
|51
|58
|44
|46
|48.8
|48
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|P
|42
|36
|63
|54
|47
|60.8
|49
|Mason Miller
|ATH
|P
|37
|46
|108
|52
|48
|50.0
|49.5
|Devin Williams
|NYY
|P
|48
|44
|57
|51
|49
|49.0
|50
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|61
|39
|62
|34
|50
|57.0
|50
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS, OF
|51
|49
|90
|38
|51
|60.8
|51
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|49
|47
|94
|53
|52
|49.8
|53.5
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|55
|37
|52
|55
|53
|47.5
|54
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|56
|52
|23
|59
|54
|54.3
|54
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|59
|54
|54
|50
|55
|60.5
|54
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|38
|45
|96
|63
|56
|55.5
|56
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|40
|59
|53
|70
|57
|54.5
|56.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|46
|55
|59
|58
|58
|50.5
|57
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|DH
|57
|60
|28
|57
|59
|55.5
|57
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|DH
|53
|61
|29
|79
|60
|62.8
|60.5
|James Wood
|WAS
|OF
|68
|53
|81
|49
|61
|66.0
|64
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|63
|57
|79
|65
|62
|63.3
|64.5
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|DH
|73
|86
|38
|56
|63
|66.0
|65.5
|Brenton Doyle
|COL
|OF
|83
|85
|48
|48
|64
|70.3
|65.5
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|64
|64
|86
|67
|65
|69.3
|66.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|103
|77
|56
|41
|66
|75.3
|66.5
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|67
|58
|110
|66
|67
|76.0
|69
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|71
|67
|104
|62
|68
|70.0
|69.5
|Willy Adames
|SF
|SS
|77
|62
|61
|80
|69
|77.5
|69.5
|Max Fried
|NYY
|P
|58
|81
|46
|125
|70
|78.3
|72
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|65
|79
|42
|127
|71
|77.3
|73.5
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|66
|96
|66
|81
|72
|72.3
|75
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|OF
|62
|88
|92
|47
|73
|78.3
|76
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|80
|72
|101
|60
|74
|73.8
|78
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|81
|84
|55
|75
|75
|82.5
|78
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|70
|80
|76
|104
|76
|88.0
|78
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|127
|78
|69
|78
|77
|82.3
|78.5
|Anthony Santander
|TOR
|OF
|100
|75
|72
|82
|78
|82.8
|79
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|89
|69
|109
|64
|79
|83.0
|81.5
|Josh Naylor
|ARI
|1B
|69
|94
|67
|102
|80
|83.5
|82.5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|60
|66
|99
|109
|81
|83.5
|83
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|91
|63
|75
|105
|82
|95.0
|85
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|79
|70
|140
|91
|83
|88.0
|85.5
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|93
|74
|78
|107
|84
|88.0
|87
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|96
|82
|85
|89
|85
|79.5
|87.5
|Christian Walker
|HOU
|1B
|85
|106
|37
|90
|86
|93.3
|88.5
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|P
|76
|120
|93
|84
|87
|87.5
|89
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|72
|65
|107
|106
|88
|90.0
|91.5
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|106
|109
|68
|77
|89
|93.8
|91.5
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|109
|83
|97
|86
|90
|97.5
|92
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B, 3B
|86
|98
|133
|73
|91
|104.3
|94
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|142
|100
|87
|88
|92
|96.5
|95
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|P
|74
|95
|95
|122
|93
|98.5
|96
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|84
|91
|118
|101
|94
|96.3
|97.5
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|95
|71
|119
|100
|95
|107.0
|99
|Felix Bautista
|BAL
|P
|87
|73
|157
|111
|96
|105.5
|100.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|78
|123
|149
|72
|97
|102.5
|102
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|SS
|99
|105
|74
|132
|98
|104.0
|105.5
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA
|OF
|114
|108
|91
|103
|99
|115.3
|105.5
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|88
|90
|162
|121
|100
|100.5
|106
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|125
|97
|65
|115
|101
|138.8
|106
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|92
|89
|254
|120
|102
|110.3
|106.5
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|P
|144
|68
|160
|69
|103
|106.0
|108
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|132
|101
|115
|76
|104
|109.3
|108
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|P
|108
|99
|122
|108
|105
|111.0
|108
|Robert Suarez
|SD
|P
|111
|132
|105
|96
|106
|111.8
|108
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|82
|134
|70
|161
|107
|118.5
|108.5
|Tanner Scott
|LAD
|P
|122
|87
|170
|95
|108
|123.8
|109
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|P
|90
|128
|190
|87
|109
|108.5
|109.5
|Alex Bregman
|BOS
|3B
|107
|112
|84
|131
|110
|105.5
|110.5
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|104
|117
|77
|124
|111
|114.8
|110.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|118
|103
|167
|71
|112
|114.0
|112.5
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|75
|131
|156
|94
|113
|122.8
|113
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|P
|197
|102
|124
|68
|114
|102.8
|113.5
|Christian Yelich
|MIL
|OF
|113
|114
|51
|133
|115
|117.5
|113.5
|Cody Bellinger
|NYY
|1B, OF
|101
|113
|114
|142
|116
|117.3
|115.5
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|94
|145
|137
|93
|117
|123.8
|119.5
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|123
|116
|171
|85
|118
|150.0
|120
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|119
|121
|242
|118
|119
|125.0
|121
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|105
|104
|154
|137
|120
|123.5
|121.5
|Ryan Walker
|SF
|P
|120
|159
|123
|92
|121
|125.3
|122
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|P
|98
|127
|159
|117
|122
|125.5
|125
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|160
|92
|136
|114
|123
|128.0
|125.5
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|146
|115
|132
|119
|124
|138.8
|127.5
|Shea Langeliers
|ATH
|C
|112
|119
|188
|136
|125
|134.8
|129.5
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|133
|174
|106
|126
|126
|132.5
|133
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|159
|107
|100
|164
|127
|140.8
|133.5
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|115
|214
|82
|152
|128
|136.0
|135.5
|Jake Burger
|TEX
|1B, 3B
|128
|125
|143
|148
|129
|142.3
|135.5
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|110
|110
|161
|188
|130
|133.8
|136
|Luis Garcia (WAS)
|WAS
|2B
|134
|138
|153
|110
|131
|135.3
|136
|Xavier Edwards
|MIA
|SS
|97
|172
|134
|138
|132
|137.3
|137.5
|Dylan Crews
|WAS
|OF
|150
|124
|129
|146
|133
|141.3
|137.5
|Luis Robert
|CHW
|OF
|156
|136
|139
|134
|134
|151.3
|138.5
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|136
|139
|138
|192
|135
|144.5
|139.5
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|3B
|149
|93
|206
|130
|136
|147.8
|139.5
|Andres Gimenez
|TOR
|2B
|139
|181
|131
|140
|137
|154.8
|140.5
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|2B, SS
|227
|153
|111
|128
|138
|148.0
|142
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|155
|122
|186
|129
|139
|143.3
|143
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, OF
|184
|143
|103
|143
|140
|144.0
|146
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|162
|118
|130
|166
|141
|148.3
|146
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|157
|135
|166
|135
|142
|150.8
|146.5
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|189
|130
|121
|163
|143
|143.0
|147
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B
|126
|168
|71
|207
|144
|140.3
|147.5
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|178
|140
|88
|155
|145
|150.3
|148.5
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|102
|195
|83
|221
|146
|150.3
|148.5
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|152
|163
|145
|141
|147
|153.8
|148.5
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|2B
|158
|206
|112
|139
|148
|159.5
|148.5
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|147
|150
|218
|123
|149
|143.0
|150.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|135
|166
|102
|169
|150
|171.3
|151
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|151
|147
|236
|151
|151
|140.3
|153.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|153
|154
|80
|174
|152
|152.8
|154
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|138
|165
|146
|162
|153
|163.5
|155.5
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|141
|111
|232
|170
|154
|153.5
|156
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|165
|133
|169
|147
|155
|181.3
|157
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|266
|149
|165
|145
|156
|176.8
|158
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|P
|145
|158
|158
|246
|157
|142.5
|158.5
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|164
|180
|73
|153
|158
|156.5
|158.5
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|P
|193
|126
|191
|116
|159
|157.3
|158.5
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|OF
|129
|137
|180
|183
|160
|160.5
|159.5
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|P
|173
|146
|240
|83
|161
|165.5
|159.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|169
|141
|202
|150
|162
|157.5
|160
|Eugenio Suarez
|ARI
|3B
|116
|173
|147
|194
|163
|161.5
|160
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|137
|148
|172
|189
|164
|169.5
|160.5
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|163
|142
|215
|158
|165
|163.3
|162.5
|Masyn Winn
|STL
|SS
|176
|171
|152
|154
|166
|162.3
|165
|Colton Cowser
|BAL
|OF
|117
|151
|179
|202
|167
|159.0
|165.5
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|130
|157
|174
|175
|168
|165.3
|166
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|124
|188
|144
|205
|169
|179.8
|173
|Shane Baz
|TB
|P
|121
|129
|217
|252
|170
|174.8
|173.5
|Paul Goldschmidt
|NYY
|1B
|177
|170
|128
|224
|171
|160.3
|174.5
|Luis Arraez
|SD
|1B, 2B
|154
|232
|60
|195
|172
|177.3
|175
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|P
|170
|189
|173
|177
|173
|201.5
|178
|Trevor Megill
|MIL
|P
|212
|144
|338
|112
|174
|177.5
|179
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|P
|192
|183
|175
|160
|175
|177.0
|180
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|181
|152
|196
|179
|176
|179.5
|181
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|2B, 3B
|267
|194
|89
|168
|177
|182.0
|184.5
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|P
|140
|169
|200
|219
|178
|199.5
|185
|Isaac Paredes
|HOU
|3B
|168
|260
|177
|193
|179
|196.5
|186
|Carlos Estevez
|KC
|P
|195
|177
|301
|113
|180
|199.8
|186.5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|183
|160
|266
|190
|181
|187.8
|187
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|OF
|220
|198
|176
|157
|182
|211.3
|187.5
|Michael Toglia
|COL
|1B
|182
|193
|305
|165
|183
|194.0
|188
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|P
|241
|184
|192
|159
|184
|183.8
|188.5
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|238
|196
|120
|181
|185
|216.0
|188.5
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|P
|143
|228
|344
|149
|186
|196.3
|192.5
|Kenley Jansen
|LAA
|P
|223
|162
|303
|97
|187
|189.5
|193
|Jake McCarthy
|ARI
|OF
|174
|230
|142
|212
|188
|199.0
|194
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|SS, OF
|245
|179
|163
|209
|189
|196.8
|194.5
|Lane Thomas
|CLE
|OF
|204
|254
|185
|144
|190
|189.5
|195
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|167
|192
|201
|198
|191
|203.0
|196.5
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|175
|213
|244
|180
|192
|191.0
|197.5
|Gleyber Torres
|DET
|2B
|179
|216
|125
|244
|193
|194.0
|197.5
|Victor Robles
|SEA
|OF
|225
|208
|187
|156
|194
|198.3
|197.5
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|243
|191
|155
|204
|195
|197.5
|198
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|191
|203
|199
|197
|196
|210.5
|198
|Wilyer Abreu
|BOS
|OF
|188
|258
|193
|203
|197
|210.3
|200
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|148
|249
|151
|293
|198
|199.3
|200
|Ryan Pressly
|CHC
|P
|239
|161
|298
|99
|199
|189.0
|203
|Jurickson Profar
|ATL
|OF
|205
|201
|127
|223
|200
|202.5
|203
|Heliot Ramos
|SF
|OF
|224
|178
|226
|182
|201
|201.5
|205.5
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, 3B
|207
|187
|204
|208
|202
|189.0
|206
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|131
|209
|203
|213
|203
|200.5
|207
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|203
|220
|168
|211
|204
|208.8
|207.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|196
|156
|219
|264
|205
|187.8
|208
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|210
|222
|113
|206
|206
|209.5
|208.5
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|194
|245
|223
|176
|207
|193.0
|209.5
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|OF
|237
|182
|116
|237
|208
|224.8
|211
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|310
|238
|184
|167
|209
|221.5
|211.5
|Matt Shaw
|CHC
|3B
|263
|215
|208
|200
|210
|196.8
|212.5
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|202
|223
|126
|236
|211
|214.0
|212.5
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|213
|212
|205
|226
|212
|191.8
|214
|Jeff Hoffman
|TOR
|P
|218
|210
|241
|98
|213
|212.5
|214.5
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|222
|243
|207
|178
|214
|206.3
|215
|Lourdes Gurriel
|ARI
|OF
|201
|229
|141
|254
|215
|210.0
|214.5
|Parker Meadows
|DET
|OF
|231
|176
|198
|235
|216
|213.0
|216
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARI
|C
|190
|207
|230
|225
|217
|218.3
|216
|Garrett Mitchell
|MIL
|OF
|221
|257
|211
|184
|218
|252.3
|216.5
|Walker Buehler
|BOS
|P
|228
|205
|385
|191
|219
|234.8
|219.5
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|P
|206
|155
|233
|345
|220
|228.0
|220
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|P
|268
|204
|222
|218
|221
|224.3
|222.5
|Jorge Soler
|LAA
|OF
|251
|217
|228
|201
|222
|229.8
|223.5
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|1B
|209
|202
|270
|238
|223
|216.5
|224
|Nathaniel Lowe
|WAS
|1B
|208
|240
|150
|268
|224
|224.5
|223.5
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|P
|229
|218
|234
|217
|225
|217.8
|224.5
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|230
|219
|235
|187
|226
|224.0
|225.5
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|P
|255
|190
|224
|227
|227
|228.0
|225.5
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|P
|235
|197
|264
|216
|228
|232.8
|226
|Connor Wong
|BOS
|C
|217
|235
|195
|284
|229
|219.0
|227
|Justin Martinez
|ARI
|P
|216
|250
|238
|172
|230
|254.3
|231.5
|Jesus Sanchez
|MIA
|OF
|368
|253
|210
|186
|231
|250.0
|232
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|P
|234
|199
|337
|230
|232
|223.0
|233.5
|Tyler O'Neill
|BAL
|OF
|261
|164
|247
|220
|233
|241.0
|233.5
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|219
|246
|221
|278
|234
|219.8
|234
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B
|161
|225
|250
|243
|235
|246.8
|235
|Zack Gelof
|ATH
|2B
|293
|224
|231
|239
|236
|246.0
|237
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|215
|185
|325
|259
|237
|234.3
|238
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|180
|211
|265
|281
|238
|266.5
|263.5
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|281
|231
|246
|308
|239
|242.5
|240.5
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|SF
|SS
|260
|239
|229
|242
|240
|241.0
|241.5
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|P
|200
|252
|281
|231
|241
|243.8
|242.5
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|P
|211
|265
|220
|279
|242
|230.0
|243
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|171
|263
|239
|247
|243
|237.5
|243
|Ivan Herrera
|STL
|C
|277
|291
|209
|173
|244
|237.5
|248.5
|Jose Caballero
|TB
|2B, 3B, SS
|242
|255
|182
|271
|245
|249.3
|250
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|P
|186
|275
|225
|311
|246
|234.3
|250.5
|Connor Norby
|MIA
|3B
|275
|226
|148
|288
|247
|237.8
|251
|Brendan Donovan
|STL
|2B, OF
|332
|247
|117
|255
|248
|248.5
|251
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|P
|233
|269
|216
|276
|249
|243.0
|251.5
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|3B
|248
|259
|255
|210
|250
|250.5
|252
|Reese Olson
|DET
|P
|299
|261
|243
|199
|251
|243.3
|254
|Michael Busch
|CHC
|1B
|282
|241
|183
|267
|252
|267.0
|254
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|312
|248
|251
|257
|253
|240.8
|257.5
|Christopher Morel
|TB
|2B, 3B
|313
|274
|135
|241
|254
|243.0
|257.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|254
|175
|282
|261
|255
|257.8
|257.5
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|P
|252
|301
|263
|215
|256
|265.0
|258
|Rhys Hoskins
|MIL
|1B
|226
|264
|252
|318
|257
|252.8
|258.5
|Jonathan India
|KC
|2B
|244
|330
|164
|273
|258
|275.8
|262
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|P
|326
|262
|262
|253
|259
|249.0
|263
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|166
|270
|304
|256
|260
|253.0
|264
|Nestor Cortes
|MIL
|P
|199
|285
|277
|251
|261
|268.5
|264
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|198
|236
|348
|292
|262
|278.0
|266
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|P
|276
|167
|256
|413
|263
|268.5
|267
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|256
|268
|284
|266
|264
|253.8
|267
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|271
|284
|197
|263
|265
|270.8
|268.5
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|P
|304
|233
|318
|228
|266
|275.3
|269
|A.J. Puk
|ARI
|P
|214
|278
|260
|349
|267
|253.3
|270
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|P
|185
|288
|280
|260
|268
|259.0
|270.5
|Andrew Vaughn
|CHW
|1B
|272
|282
|213
|269
|269
|268.3
|273.5
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|253
|227
|294
|299
|270
|269.5
|274
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|2B
|278
|200
|330
|270
|271
|272.0
|275
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|P
|287
|251
|276
|274
|272
|282.3
|275.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|247
|331
|269
|282
|273
|288.0
|276.5
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|377
|267
|286
|222
|274
|276.0
|279.5
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|P
|262
|297
|297
|248
|275
|278.0
|280.5
|Joey Bart
|PIT
|C
|236
|276
|315
|285
|276
|285.0
|283
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|318
|256
|308
|258
|277
|292.0
|285
|Ha-Seong Kim
|TB
|SS
|246
|308
|352
|262
|278
|307.8
|284.5
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|P
|265
|244
|418
|304
|279
|279.5
|286
|Gavin Lux
|CIN
|2B
|286
|286
|306
|240
|280
|294.5
|286
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|301
|234
|271
|372
|281
|281.0
|286.5
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|279
|337
|214
|294
|282
|290.8
|287
|Joey Ortiz
|MIL
|3B
|240
|287
|349
|287
|283
|295.0
|287
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|283
|279
|327
|291
|284
|301.3
|290.5
|JJ Bleday
|ATH
|OF
|403
|221
|291
|290
|285
|311.8
|291
|Jordan Romano
|PHI
|P
|264
|318
|469
|196
|286
|292.8
|292.5
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|270
|316
|313
|272
|287
|293.5
|293
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|249
|299
|287
|339
|288
|298.3
|293
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|232
|319
|267
|375
|289
|314.3
|298
|J.D. Martinez
|FA
|DH
|372
|304
|292
|289
|290
|319.8
|298
|Josh Bell
|WAS
|1B
|274
|311
|285
|409
|291
|307.5
|298.5
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|290
|271
|307
|362
|292
|286.8
|302.5
|Joc Pederson
|TEX
|DH
|319
|348
|194
|286
|293
|296.3
|303
|Kirby Yates
|LAD
|P
|292
|237
|342
|314
|294
|481.3
|303
|Roman Anthony
|BOS
|OF
|285
|281
|1038
|321
|295
|305.0
|305
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|303
|307
|288
|322
|296
|307.5
|305
|Lucas Erceg
|KC
|P
|294
|362
|258
|316
|297
|297.0
|306
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|P
|347
|290
|322
|229
|298
|315.0
|308.5
|Jackson Jobe
|DET
|P
|375
|242
|410
|233
|299
|316.3
|309
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|P
|257
|343
|390
|275
|300
|319.3
|312
|Nolan Schanuel
|LAA
|1B
|381
|283
|272
|341