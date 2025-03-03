RotoWire Roundtable Top-300 Rankings: Chaos at the Top

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

There's been a shake-up at the top of the RotoWire Roundtable rankings. Shohei Ohtani has held a slim lead at the top throughout the offseason, with his median rank of 1.5 edging out Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. by half a spot. In this latest update, however, Witt moved ahead of Ohtani on Jeff Erickson's rankings, creating a three-way tie at the top. If you clicked on these rankings hoping for a clear answer as to what to do with the first-overall pick, I'm afraid we don't have one, but we can at least reassure you that you'll find allies who agree with you regardless of which member of that trio you go with.

If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, capturing that disparity of opinions is key to the whole purpose of this exercise. These rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

Intro by Erik Halterman