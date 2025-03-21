Dominic Smith News: Opts out of MiLB deal
Smith exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
The Yankees now have 24 hours to either add Smith to their roster or release him. Smith has looked good this spring, posting an .857 OPS with three home runs this spring, but the Yankees have more of a need for right-handed bench bats than lefty ones, which could work against the 29-year-old.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now