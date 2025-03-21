Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dominic Smith headshot

Dominic Smith News: Opts out of MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 11:34am

Smith exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees now have 24 hours to either add Smith to their roster or release him. Smith has looked good this spring, posting an .857 OPS with three home runs this spring, but the Yankees have more of a need for right-handed bench bats than lefty ones, which could work against the 29-year-old.

Dominic Smith
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now