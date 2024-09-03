Fantasy Baseball
The Z Files: What It Takes

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on September 3, 2024

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

There is always a lot of talk about category math, but not much by way of how to get it done. I've been haggling about how I want to give it a shot. The problem is everything comes down to where you are in your own league. I could choose an arbitrary number of homers or steals and provide a one-size-fits all approach, but it would be, well, arbitrary, and not necessarily applicable.

Another complication is ratio categories deserve their own treatment. And they'll get them later this week.

Lastly, hitting counting stats and pitching counting stats are of a different ilk. So much of pitching revolves around the number of starts your team has in a scoring period, along with the quality of matchups. As such, the counting stat focus will be on the hitting side of the ledger.

Before sharing what I hope is useful data (it's certainly interesting and entertaining), this is a good time to bring back a piece I wrote a few years ago concerning the ability to move within the rotisserie categories: A Practical Approach to Standings Analysis.

OK, so here is what I did. Beginning on Labor Day, there are exactly four weeks left in the season. Accordingly, I calculated a rolling 28-day total for homers, runs, RBI and steals. The overlap was just one game, so I'm looking at Day 1 - Day 28, Day 2 - Day 29, etc. For simplicity, I left the two-game Korea Series out of the

All that is presented is each player's high over the course of the study. The individual stat high marks don't have to emanate from the same 28-day period. They're designed to demonstrate the maximum you can logically expect from each player, with the common-sense understanding that very few of them, if any, will surpass their current season-long highs. The numbers provide a logical framework for whether your team can achieve what's necessary to gain points in the hitting counting-stat categories. And, if nothing else, sorting the different columns is fun.

PlayerHRRBIRUNSSB
Aaron Judge1538303
Abraham Toro312182
Adam Duvall41190
Adam Frazier1691
Addison Barger51391
Adley Rutschman826151
Adolis Garcia723184
Adrian Del Castillo31491
Alec Bohm527172
Alec Burleson831195
Alejandro Kirk31680
Alex Bregman818211
Alex Kirilloff49100
Alex Verdugo420191
Amed Rosario213104
Andres Gimenez418178
Andrew Benintendi717152
Andrew McCutchen515202
Andrew Vaughn722171
Andy Pages414161
Anthony Rendon0593
Anthony Rizzo617180
Anthony Santander1325252
Anthony Volpe516226
Austin Hays3892
Austin Martin16153
Austin Riley918190
Austin Wells617141
Blake Perkins413188
Blaze Alexander313122
Bo Bichette314103
Bo Naylor414112
Bobby Witt10282812
Brandon Drury25100
Brandon Lowe720144
Brandon Marsh515126
Brandon Nimmo930266
Brayan Rocchio39136
Brendan Donovan417132
Brendan Rodgers515181
Brent Rooker1232255
Brenton Doyle11291812
Brice Turang3171813
Brooks Baldwin2882
Brooks Lee21483
Bryan De La Cruz720172
Bryan Reynolds923193
Bryce Harper826212
Bryson Stott4232310
Byron Buxton722224
Cal Raleigh921194
Carlos Correa824250
Carlos Santana719142
Carson Kelly514100
Ceddanne Rafaela517176
Cedric Mullins515167
Charlie Blackmon415144
Chas McCormick310114
Christian Bethancourt31471
Christian Vazquez311102
Christian Walker1025202
Christian Yelich5162111
Christopher Morel622154
CJ Abrams618219
Cody Bellinger517174
Colt Keith718202
Colton Cowser621223
Connor Joe513162
Connor Norby35142
Connor Wong513183
Corbin Carroll1125288
Corey Seager1124191
Daniel Schneemann41292
Danny Jansen513150
Dansby Swanson419198
Daulton Varsho616184
David Fry718193
David Hamilton3101515
David Peralta515152
Davis Schneider518153
Daz Cameron2572
Derek Hill417104
Dominic Smith315121
Dylan Carlson31072
Dylan Moore517138
Eddie Rosario616167
Edouard Julien713155
Elias Diaz214100
Elly De La Cruz8192323
Eloy Jimenez512103
Enrique Hernandez314140
Ernie Clement518125
Eugenio Suarez1028232
Ezequiel Tovar717203
Fernando Tatis614204
Francisco Alvarez315101
Francisco Lindor924249
Freddie Freeman622192
Freddy Fermin312101
Gabriel Moreno314123
Garrett Mitchell37144
Gary Sanchez515110
Gavin Lux519142
Gavin Sheets416101
George Springer926205
Geraldo Perdomo315205
Giancarlo Stanton819130
Gio Urshela21590
Gleyber Torres416143
Gunnar Henderson1020316
Harold Ramirez113124
Harrison Bader418165
Ha-Seong Kim417166
Heliot Ramos826152
Hunter Renfroe415131
Ian Happ826206
Isaac Paredes617140
Isiah Kiner-Falefa318156
J.D. Martinez623150
J.P. Crawford514174
J.T. Realmuto417161
Jackson Chourio618187
Jackson Holliday518153
Jackson Merrill924205
Jacob Young2102012
Jake Bauers414115
Jake Burger1423231
Jake Cave514112
Jake Cronenworth618213
Jake Fraley210135
Jake McCarthy526199
Jake Meyers517164
Jake Rogers414111
James Wood322209
Jared Triolo21092
Jarred Kelenic614145
Jarren Duran8182510
Jason Heyward31492
Jazz Chisholm8211810
Jeff McNeil620192
Jeimer Candelario919143
Jeremy Pena518215
Jesse Winker516167
Jesus Sanchez717144
Jhonkensy Noel715140
JJ Bleday716181
Jo Adell817155
Joc Pederson721173
Joey Bart619180
Joey Loperfido210101
Joey Meneses21791
Joey Ortiz515174
Johan Rojas213108
Jon Singleton514170
Jonah Bride517100
Jonah Heim418151
Jonathan India517223
Jonny DeLuca21486
Jordan Beck2883
Jordan Westburg518154
Jorge Polanco717162
Jorge Soler618211
Jose Altuve619197
Jose Caballero3131412
Jose Iglesias314142
Jose Miranda423151
Jose Ramirez11322413
Jose Siri615186
Josh Bell1021170
Josh Jung2672
Josh Lowe412118
Josh Naylor823193
Josh Rojas37164
Josh Smith615173
Juan Soto1125284
Juan Yepez316162
Julio Rodriguez516187
Junior Caminero3872
Jurickson Profar820214
Justin Turner312130
Justyn-Henry Malloy512111
Ke'Bryan Hayes28135
Keibert Ruiz516141
Kerry Carpenter616130
Ketel Marte1330233
Kevin Newman28135
Korey Lee310104
Kyle Farmer2862
Kyle Isbel310163
Kyle Schwarber1024232
Kyle Stowers21180
Kyle Tucker1219225
LaMonte Wade211111
Lane Thomas6222211
Lars Nootbaar414102
Lawrence Butler1027245
Lenyn Sosa31192
Leo Jimenez311100
Leody Taveras412156
Logan O'Hoppe616161
Lourdes Gurriel522183
Luis Arraez111183
Luis Garcia618147
Luis Rengifo411139
Luis Robert7131611
Luke Raley514144
Maikel Garcia419259
Manny Machado824175
Manuel Margot212133
Marcell Ozuna1231210
Marcus Semien620202
Mark Canha514143
Mark Vientos720160
Masataka Yoshida521181
Masyn Winn616185
Matt Chapman719226
Matt Olson825190
Matt Vierling517184
Matt Wallner516153
Mauricio Dubon212161
Max Kepler417151
Max Muncy819150
Max Schuemann315207
Michael Busch617161
Michael Conforto517140
Michael Harris412155
Michael Massey621150
Michael Toglia1118183
Mickey Moniak517133
Miguel Amaya419120
Miguel Andujar214132
Miguel Vargas3661
Mike Tauchman411193
Mike Yastrzemski414132
Mitch Garver517110
Mitch Haniger416120
MJ Melendez513122
Mookie Betts516248
Nathaniel Lowe621151
Nick Castellanos620192
Nick Gonzales422131
Nick Gordon312104
Nicky Lopez01092
Nico Hoerner214189
Noelvi Marte29124
Nolan Arenado518151
Nolan Gorman1019214
Nolan Jones27102
Nolan Schanuel413194
Oneil Cruz6211510
Orlando Arcia612111
Oswaldo Cabrera313122
Otto Lopez316127
Ozzie Albies415174
Parker Meadows28145
Patrick Bailey312161
Patrick Wisdom3853
Paul DeJong817152
Paul Goldschmidt614163
Pete Alonso819181
Pete Crow-Armstrong415178
Rafael Devers1026231
Ramon Laureano611123
Ramon Urias517131
Randy Arozarena613217
Rece Hinds51172
Rhys Hoskins819131
Richie Palacios38137
Riley Greene621213
Rob Refsnyder51281
Robbie Grossman2782
Romy Gonzalez31283
Rowdy Tellez718141
Royce Lewis819160
Ryan Jeffers724172
Ryan McMahon616173
Ryan Mountcastle520172
Ryan O'Hearn419153
Sal Frelick28156
Salvador Perez726140
Santiago Espinal41294
Sean Murphy4860
Seiya Suzuki721176
Seth Brown51493
Shea Langeliers617142
Shohei Ohtani13262815
Spencer Horwitz512180
Spencer Steer820208
Spencer Torkelson410140
Starling Marte413166
Steven Kwan514215
Steward Berroa0165
Taylor Walls0487
Taylor Ward723162
Teoscar Hernandez721205
Thairo Estrada518201
TJ Friedl620124
Tommy Edman0463
Tommy Pham313143
Travis d'Arnaud615111
Trea Turner1026258
Trent Grisham411101
Trevor Larnach412162
Trey Lipscomb15116
Triston Casas610120
Ty France517100
Tyler Fitzgerald1220239
Tyler Freeman314175
Tyler O'Neill817172
Tyler Soderstrom615100
Tyler Stephenson819201
Victor Robles3101310
Victor Scott2763
Vinnie Pasquantino731171
Vladimir Guerrero1133252
Wenceel Perez512173
Weston Wilson3781
Whit Merrifield26176
Will Benson41295
Will Brennan410122
Will Smith619180
Willi Castro417236
William Contreras724263
Willson Contreras714162
Willy Adames1024236
Wilyer Abreu620165
Wyatt Langford423156
Xander Bogaerts313175
Xavier Edwards1131818
Yainer Diaz720171
Yandy Diaz416120
Yasmani Grandal41271
Yordan Alvarez1021223
Zach McKinstry27116
Zach Neto620199
Zack Gelof719187

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
