Donovan Walton News: Misses cut for Opening Day
Walton was informed Saturday that he will not make the Mets' Opening Day roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Walton's chances at landing a bench spot were looking up following Nick Madrigal's shoulder injury, but Walton will ultimately fall short of the big-league roster after going just 6-for-41 in the Grapefruit League. Luisangel Acuna now seems to be the most likely option to back up Francisco Lindor at shortstop in Queens.
