Donovan Walton headshot

Donovan Walton News: Misses cut for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Walton was informed Saturday that he will not make the Mets' Opening Day roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Walton's chances at landing a bench spot were looking up following Nick Madrigal's shoulder injury, but Walton will ultimately fall short of the big-league roster after going just 6-for-41 in the Grapefruit League. Luisangel Acuna now seems to be the most likely option to back up Francisco Lindor at shortstop in Queens.

Donovan Walton
New York Mets
More Stats & News
