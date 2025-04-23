Drew Pomeranz News: Added to roster

The Cubs selected Pomeranz's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The Cubs acquired Pomeranz via trade from the Mariners on Monday with the intention of adding him to the big-league roster, and the move is now official. He posted a 4.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 9.2 innings at the Triple-A level this season. If and when Pomeranz makes an appearance for the Cubs, it will be his first at the major-league level since 2021.