Mound Musings: My 2023 Home League Pitching Staff

This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

With 15 teams, it is a mixed league keeper with deep rosters (33 players per team with no minor league or disabled list slots). Standard scoring categories, five hitting and five pitching, with a lineup consisting of 12 hitters and nine pitchers (with a minimum of five qualified starting pitchers and two qualified relief pitchers). One thing that makes roster management more challenging – picking up

This league has been in existence for a very long time. This will be my 32nd season, and most of the league's owners have been members for 20-plus years. It started in my hometown, but owners have gradually dispersed all over North America, and we usually all come back for draft day. However, I have dealt with some mobility issues (getting old sucks), and travel has become a challenge for some of the far-flung owners, so we hold the draft online. These guys are savvy, experienced, and they are pretty familiar with the tendencies of the other owners. It's a challenging group, but that makes it fun!

Readers often ask about my own pitching staffs in the various fantasy leagues in which I compete. So, having just recently completed this year's auction in my primary or "home" league, I thought I might take this opportunity to discuss the pitching staff with which I will go to war. I will add that I typically focus very heavily on a few arms, so many of these guys pitch on several of my teams.

A little background:

With 15 teams, it is a mixed league keeper with deep rosters (33 players per team with no minor league or disabled list slots). Standard scoring categories, five hitting and five pitching, with a lineup consisting of 12 hitters and nine pitchers (with a minimum of five qualified starting pitchers and two qualified relief pitchers). One thing that makes roster management more challenging – picking up a free agent requires a "move" usually from a player being sent down or put on the injured list. You can then release that player and pick up someone on the waiver wire (order is determined by reverse order of the current standings). Since you probably won't want to cut a key player who goes on the IL for a short time, you really need versatility and some productivity on your bench.

So, let's look at my pitching staff, and discuss my thoughts on who and why:

SP1 Julio Urias – Urias is one of several on this staff who have occupied the penthouse suite of my elite kids list. He has worked through injuries that delayed his development, but he put it all together the last couple years, going 38-10 since 2021 with a sub-3.00 ERA, great ratios, and a solid strikeout rate. I don't think he has peaked quite yet, so he gets the No. 1 designation on this year's staff. It's funny, he has accomplished so much on a team that is always in the spotlight, yet it sometimes seems he is a bit overlooked in fantasy circles. The Dodgers tend to watch his workload, but he should still provide significant value.

– Here's yet another Kid's List alumnus. I mean it stands to reason. I first saw Gore when he was in high school, and I immediately decided he was destined to pitch for me. I have had to be patient. He was selected in the first round in the 2017 draft out of high school, and he was making good progress before the injuries set in. His progress was slowed, but I still saw flashes of that great potential. I anxiously watched his first start this year and I was generally happy with it. He struggled with command of his off-speed offerings at times, but he was around the zone, and with his stuff that's all he needs. Can he be what he promised years ago? I'm betting he can. RP1 Jordan Romano – I was projecting Romano as a top-tier closer a couple years ago, and the Blue Jays made me nervous for a while. First, they landed Kirby Yates , but he blew his arm out. Then, they briefly tried (really?) Julian Merryweather , but he also ended up hurt. It was almost like they wanted to be sure Romano didn't close games. I think we are beyond that now. He has successfully closed out game after game for Toronto, and I feel like he is now a top-tier closer and a bullpen anchor for the foreseeable future.

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco actually laid the blame for a poor first outing with reduced velocity on the pitch clock. Most pitchers aren't calling the pitch clock a problem but a lot of pitchers with normally good command struggled mightily in the first week. I think more pitchers than we know are struggling to adjust.

Endgame Odyssey:

One of the topics most discussed here on the Musings is potential sources for holds, saves, or even just quality relief innings. We have identified quite a few closers in waiting over the years, many before they were even on most fantasy radars. I thought this might be a good time to list my watch list in case readers are looking for good arms to stash. It's unlikely they will all end up closing, but it only takes one, right? The list comprises pitchers I have watched for some time, and they are already (or soon will be) getting high-leverage innings, but any of them could be considered.