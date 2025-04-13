Fantasy Baseball
Dylan Crews headshot

Dylan Crews News: On bench for second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Crews is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Crews finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row against a right-handed pitcher. With the Nationals providing no indication that Crews is dealing with an injury, the consecutive absences from the lineup appear to be a result of poor production to begin the season; he enters Sunday's contest with a .116/.156/.116 slash line and a 37.8 percent strikeout rate in 45 plate appearances. If playing time continues to be limited for Crews during the upcoming week, he could be a candidate to head back to Triple-A Rochester to receive more consistent starts.

