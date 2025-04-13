Dylan Lee News: Pitcher of record in comeback win

Lee (1-1) picked up the win Saturday against the Rays, giving up two hits and a walk in a scoreless eighth inning.

It wasn't the cleanest outing, but the left-hander helped his own cause by picking off Jose Caballero as he attempted to steal third base. Lee was then in the right place to collect his first win of 2025 when Atlanta completed a late comeback with a two-run homer by Michael Harris in the top of the ninth. Through seven appearances this season, Lee has a 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 3:2 K:BB over 6.2 innings with two holds.