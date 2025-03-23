NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

Last week's behemoth of a season preview should cover any names not covered below, but feel free to ask any player questions.

STARTING PITCHER

Hayden Birdsong, Giants: Birdsong is making a strong bid to be the Giants' fifth starter with a 0.75 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 18:0 K:BB over 12 Cactus League innings after moving all the way from Double-A to the majors last season. Landen Roupp had been seen as the frontrunner for that role and lefty Kyle Harrison was also in the mix before being optioned down Saturday. Birdsong may hold the best stuff and upside of the three with command and control his two keys. The battle likely won't be decided until the end of camp. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (up significantly if he starts)

Griffin Canning, Mets: Canning was profiled last week along with most of the possible Mets' rotation and gets another mention as he continued his strong spring on Monday giving up a run on three hits and a walk and nine strikeouts across 4.2 innings with a 16:2 K:BB ratio through 10 frames. Canning always had the talent and stuff, yet historically has failed to put it together. The Mets' pitching lab looks to have done wonders for him so far, though he needs to carry that into the season. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped bid from prior)

Kyle Freeland, Rockies: Freeland will start Opening Day for the Rockies. The left-hander is one of Colorado's longest-tenured players and will take the mound in the season opener after registered a 5.24 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 85:26 K:BB across 113.1 innings. Freeland has produced a decent spring, though don't overrate given his career numbers. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Connor Gillispie/Janson Junk, Marlins: We're at the point of spring training where many drafts have already occurred and injuries start to wreak havoc on rosters. In Miami, Ryan Weathers - a popular sleeper - was solid this spring, but will now be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with a strained forearm. Gillispie had already seemed likely to take Edward Cabrera's (blister) spot in the rotation, and now Junk could be the favorite to also open among the team's starting five Gillispie fanned 119 batters in 113.1 innings for Triple-A Columbus last season while logging eight frames for the Guardians. View him as a late-draft option as he's officially earned a rotation spot with the journeyman Junk the same way. Gillispie - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Junk - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Thomas Harrington/Carmen Mlodzinski, Pirates: Jared Jones' elbow injury created a hole in the Pirates' rotation. Pittsburgh has several big-name pitching prospects - including Bubba Chandler - who will be up at some point. But it's been Harrington with his impressive spring as the last of the big-name pitching phenoms to remain in big-league camp. A decision on his status will be made this week and could be the favorite for the spot. Mlodzinski, who has moved to the bullpen, is being stretched to see if he can fill the vacancy. He's maintained a decent 8:3 K:BB across 9.2 frames this spring and could be called upon to make the switch. But if going by talent, Harrington warrants the spot. Harrington - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Mlodzinski - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Grant Holmes/AJ Smith-Shawver, Braves: Holmes was discussed last week and is back here as his value has risen. He reached the Majors last season after a decade in the minors while bouncing between starting and relieving. Holmes produced a 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 70:15 K:BB over 68.1 innings and carried a strong spring (two runs across 15.1 innings with a 12:7 K:BB) to break camp as the fourth starter. Smith-Shawver appears likely to join the Braves as they're set to use a six-man rotation. The 22-year-old top prospect has also been more effective than Ian Anderson this spring with a dazzling 18:3 K:BB through 12 innings without allowing a homer while the former has issued 18 walks against only eight Ks. Holmes will need to keep pitching well through the first month to stick in the rotation once Spencer Strider (elbow) is cleared to make his 2025 debut, though Smith-Shawver or Anderson will likely be sent down. Holmes - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped bid from prior); Smith-Shawver - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

RELIEF PITCHER

Jason Adam/Jeremiah Estrada, Padres: Robert Suarez was excellent as the Padres' closer last season, but has endured a rough spring. This would normally be viewed only as a footnote, yet it's worth mentioning he struggled with a 5.24 ERA over the final two months of the regular season. If a change is made, Adam and Estrada would be next-in-line. Adam is also currently struggling, yet was outstanding last season with a 1.95 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 31 holds, four saves and an 81:23 K:BB over 72.3 regular-season innings between Tampa Bay and San Diego. Estrada broke through last year with a 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 16 holds and a 37.3 percent strikeout rate in 61 regular-season frames during his San Diego debut. Neither is the favorite for the slot if a change a made. And even if no swap occurs, both hold values as setup men. Both - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Aaron Bummer, Braves: Bummer rebounded with the Braves in 2024 following a rough season with the White Sox. He moves up in the team's bullpen pecking order following the departure of A.J. Minter. The southpaw will be part of Atlanta's setup crew along with right-hander Pierce Johnson and fellow lefty Dylan Lee in front of Raisel Iglesias. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Kevin Ginkel/Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks: The Arizona closer role is wide open. Manager Torey Lovullo maintains his preference is to have one primary shutdown pitcher, yet believes none of Ginkel, Mantiply, Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk have separated themselves from the pack. Lovullo may play the matchups, which would allow Ginkel - a righty - and Mantiply - a lefty - to notch the occasional save. Both - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Rafael Marchan, Phillies: The Phillies optioned Stubbs to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, locking in Marchan as the backup catcher behind J.T. Realmuto. And he'll receive limited action in that role. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Endy Rodriguez, Pirates: Rodriguez was profiled last week and returns here as he's set to back up Joey Bart since the Pirates optioned Henry Davis to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Davis looked as though he'd fill that role before being demoted. Healthy after missing nearly all of 2024 while recovering from elbow surgery, Rodriguez has maintained an impressive .321/.486/.571 line across 37 spring training plate appearances. His ability to work at multiple positions adds to his value, both for the Pirates and in fantasy. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped bid from prior)

FIRST BASE

Wilmer Flores, Giants: Flores was mentioned last week and was expected to fill a backup role, yet now may be the Giants' starting DH. Jerar Encarnacion was slated to fill that spot, but was just diagnosed with a fractured left hand. He'll presumably miss an extended period of time, opening the door for Flores to earn significantly more playing time. Flores was limited to 71 games and finished last season on the injured list due to a knee issue that required surgery, though he's come to spring training fully healthy. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (upped bid)

SECOND BASE

Brett Baty, Mets: Baty is back in this column as he's started to look much more comfortable defensively at the keystone. The 25-year-old has emerged as the favorite to start at second while Jeff McNeil (oblique) is on the shelf or at least handle the strong side of a platoon with Luisangel Acuna. Baty has yet to translate his minor-league offensive success to the bigs, but looks like he'll receive another opportunity. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped bid from prior)

Vinny Capra/Isaac Collins/Oliver Dunn, Brewers: Caleb Durbin, part of the return from the Yankees for Devin Williams, was viewed a sleeper to break camp as the Brewers' starting third baseman - yet was ultimately optioned to the minors Saturday after a so-so spring. That leaves Capra, Collins and Dunn in the hot corner mix with Brice Turang and Joey Ortiz starting at second and short. Capra is more of a journeyman player, though he's having a monster spring. Collins slashed .271/.384/.482 with 23 stolen bases, 29 doubles, 15 homers and 77 RBI across 500 plate appearances last season at Triple-A Nashville, but is considered a longshot. Dunn is enjoying another solid preseason and is the favorite to open as the starting third baseman, though this situation is fluid and may be not decided until the end of the spring. Capra/Collins - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Dunn - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (upped bid from prior)

Kyle Farmer/Tyler Freeman, Rockies: Thairo Estrada was hit by a pitch Wednesday, where he was then diagnosed with a fractured right wrist and is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-8 weeks. Colorado made a fairly immediate trade by acquiring Freeman from the Guardians after he logged a strong spring for Cleveland, yet struggled to turn his contact-heavy approach into meaningful big-league production in partial playing time across the last three campaigns. Playing half his games at Coors Field should benefit him as he likely starts most contests at the keystone position with Estrada sidelined. Farmer was discussed last week and also gets a slight bump in value since he should see a boost in playing time. If both struggle, prospect Adael Amador could receive another look. Farmer - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Freeman - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Garrett Hampson/Ildemaro Vargas, Diamondbacks: Hampson is still up for the final rotation spot with Vargas after Jordan Lawlar was optioned to the minors. Both are having solid camps and fit the profile of a utility player. Neither player holds much upside, though Hampson can contribute some stolen bases when in the lineup. Hampson exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract Friday, meaning he has to make the team or become a free agent. Both - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

THIRD BASE

Joey Ortiz, Brewers: Ortiz is included solely due to obtaining shortstop eligibility this season as he logged 10 games at the spot, though many leagues have a 20-game requirement. Ortiz produced a solid rookie campaign with 11 homers, 11 steals, 60 RBI, 58 runs and a .239/.329/.398 line through 142 games (511 plate appearances) at the hot corner. A 15-15 or better campaign is certainly attainable. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

SHORTSTOP

Mason McCoy, Padres: McCoy earned a spot on the Padres by beating out Tirso Ornelas for the last spot on the 26-man active roster. Ornelas did well this spring, but the additions of Connor Joe and Jason Heyward made his path more difficult. McCoy slashed .273/.368/.515 across 33 at-bats in Cactus League action. He isn't likely to be a regular in the lineup, yet should be a primary backup at most infield positions. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

OUTFIELD

Jordan Beck/Zac Veen, Rockies: Beck gets another mention as his chances of breaking camp with the team improved with the trade of Nolan Jones to Cleveland for Tyler Freeman. He's also come around of late by collecting five hits across his last 15 spring plate appearances, highlighted by a pair of home runs, a double and four steals. No decision has yet to be reached by the Rockies on the outfield configuration, though Beck and Veen are certainly in the running. Veen was also highlighted last week and is doing his best to break camp, though he's continued to post a high strikeout rate. Injuries have cut short each of his last two seasons, but will be given every chance to prove he deserves a roster spot as a former top-10 selection. Veen is a plus-runner, but his injury history and below-average hit tool make him a risky bet. Beck - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped bid from prior); Veen: 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped bid from prior)

Blake Dunn, Reds: Dunn is projected to the be the Reds' fifth outfielder. The first four are set, leaving Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise to compete for the final place. Dunn has improved his defense over the years and will provide speed if needed along with on-base ability, making him a decent end-game target in deep NL-only leagues. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

Grant McCray, Giants: The Giants will likely turn to McCray if Jung Hoo Lee (back) begins the year on IL. The 24-year-old has been focusing on making consistent contact this spring after striking out in 56 of 130 plate appearances last season, but that hasn't worked out so far with 16 K during 53 at-bats through Thursday. At the same time, McCray's minor-league numbers show a player with a solid power-speed combination. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7

Gavin Sheets, Padres: Sheets is back here as he officially was added to the Padres' Opening Day roster. He earned that by slashing .311/.367/.756 with six homers and 12 RBI over 19 games. Sheets joined the Padres on a minor-league deal after he finished 2024 campaign with a .233/.303/.357 line over 139 games for the White Sox. He should see action at DH and the outfield. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9 (upped bid from prior)

Javier Sanoja, Marlins: Sanoja was brought up last week and deserves another mention as he appears ticketed for the Marlins' Opening Day roster with Jesus Sanchez (side) set to start off on the IL. He worked at four different spots (second, shortstop, center, and left) during his 15 appearances with Miami and is receiving playing time at every position in the field except first and catcher during spring training. When Sanchez returns, Sanoja will go back to a utility role, where he would bring a little speed and a bit of power. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (upped bid from prior)

Alex Verdugo, Braves: It's crazy how long Verdugo had to wait to sign as he finally inked a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Braves on Thursday and was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to get into game shape. It's not clear when he could be able to play and Ronald Acuna (knee) may have already rejoined the Atlanta lineup by the time he's ready, so the 28-year-old could be viewed purely as corner outfield insurance. Verdugo only slashed .233/.291/.356 through 149 regular-season contests for the Yankees in 2024. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (up when promoted)