Edouard Julien Injury: Has been battling illness
Julien didn't make a start during the weekend series in St. Louis in part due to illness, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
The Twins faced all right-handers in the series, but the left-handed hitting Julien's only action came in the late innings of Sunday's game when he played a couple innings on defense. It's not clear how many starts he would have made had he been 100 percent, but the illness did play a part in his absence. Julien is out of the lineup again Monday against White Sox left-hander Martin Perez. It's possible he'll start Tuesday, when the Twins are scheduled to face righty Shane Smith.
