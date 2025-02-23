Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Competing for 2B job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 4:37pm

Julien is battling Brooks Lee for the starting second base job this spring with Willi Castro also likely to get time at the position, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He started at second base in his spring debut Sunday and went 1-for-3.

Julien was thought to be a possible platoon partner at first base earlier in the winter, but the Minnesota's signing of Ty France likely limits him to second base for any starting job. Julien's role is in flux as he could win the second base job, platoon at first base (or DH or 2B) or even begin the season in the minors. Julien displayed a mix of exceptional plate discipline and power in 2023 with a .381 OBP and .195 ISO, but struggled with a .615 OPS last season and spent much of the year in the minors.

Edouard Julien
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now