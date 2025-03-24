Edouard Julien News: Set to make final roster
Julien has unofficially won a spot on Minnesota's 26-man roster to begin the season with Austin Martin optioned to Triple-A, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Julien was on the roster bubble, but will make the team with both Royce Lewis and Brooks Lee set to begin the season on the injured list. Julien could get playing time at second base and DH early in the season against right-handed pitching.
