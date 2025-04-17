Edwin Diaz News: Works around leadoff walk for save

Diaz picked up the save after allowing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals. He struck out two.

Although it was Diaz's third straight outing where he allowed the leadoff batter to reach base, he didn't face much resistance from the Cardinals otherwise. The hard-throwing right-hander still has work to do to improve on his 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB over 7.2 innings, but Diaz has converted each of his first four save opportunities as New York's closer.