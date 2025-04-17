MLB Picks Today: MLB Bets for Thursday, April 17

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, April 17

There are 10 games scheduled to be played across baseball Thursday. Among the appealing matchups will be the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the San Francisco Giants. Let's dive into the wagering options for the day and highlight three of the top bets to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 11-1 (+8.33 units)

Best MLB Bets Today

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Picks

Mets Moneyline (-142) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

This will be the first home game for the Mets after playing six straight on the road. This is also the first game of a seven-game road trip for the Cardinals. The Mets are 5-1 at home this season after going 46-35 at home last year. The Cardinals are just 1-5 away from home after recording a road record of 39-42 last year.

Starting for the Mets will be Griffin Canning, who has allowed two or fewer runs in two of his first three starts. While the Mets played 11 innings Wednesday, their bullpen is not in bad shape. Edwin Diaz has pitched just one time over the last five days and most of their top setup men should also be available. The Cardinals will start Andre Pallante, who is off to an excellent start, but has been a bit lucky with his .182 BABIP allowed. For his career, he has allowed a .297 BABIP. I'll give the edge to the home team in this matchup.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Picks

Phillies Moneyline (-168) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Giants have won two of the first three games of this series. This is the seventh game of a 10-game road trip for them. After this game, they depart for a three-game road series against the Los Angeles Angels that starts Friday. Taking three of four games against a Phillies team that went 54-27 at home last season will be difficult.

Starting for the Phillies will be Cristopher Sanchez, who had a 2.75 xFIP and a 0.97 WHIP at home last season. The Giants have a .751 OPS versus right-handed pitchers in the early going this season, but lefties have limited them to a .666 OPS. Starting for the Giants will be Jordan Hicks, who has followed up his 1.45 WHIP last year with a 1.37 WHIP through three starts. Look for the Phillies to come away with a win and split this series.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians Picks

Race to 7 Runs: Neither (-165) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Guardians are tied for the sixth-fewest runs scored in baseball. They have played 17 games, scoring six or fewer runs in 14 of them. Tomoyuki Sugano has not pitched deep into games for the Orioles, but he also hasn't given up more than three runs in any of his starts. Behind him will be a rested bullpen that didn't see any of their key relievers pitch both of the last two days. Felix Bautista and Seranthony Dominguez have not pitched in multiple days.

The Orioles have scored six or fewer runs in 12 of their 17 games. Scoring runs could prove to be difficult against Tanner Bibee, who had a 3.47 ERA and 3.72 xFIP last season. The Angels roughed him up for seven runs in his second start this season, but he didn't allow a run in either of his two other outings. This wager comes with some juice, but it's still appealing.

