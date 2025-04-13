Elvin Rodriguez News: Moves to bullpen

Rodriguez worked in relief in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Rockies, retiring one batter via strikeout and allowing a double to the other batter he faced.

With Jose Quintana completing his ramp-up program at Triple-A Nashville and getting called up to make his Brewers debut Friday, Rodriguez ended up shifting to the bullpen. The Brewers' decision to drop Rodriguez from the rotation came as little surprise, as he had served up 11 earned runs on 14 hits and two walks over nine innings between his two starts. He'll likely see most of his usage in lower-leverage spots moving forward.