Elvin Rodriguez News: Saves bullpen in blowout loss

Rodriguez struck out seven and allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks over five innings of relief during Monday's 9-1 loss to the Tigers.

After yielding 11 earned runs over nine innings in his first two starts of the season, Rodriguez was moved to the bullpen late last week when Jose Quintana was called up from Triple-A Nashville. Rodriguez made a one-out appearance last Thursday in Colorado but was called upon for an extended piggyback outing behind starter Tyler Alexander on Monday after the latter pitcher was lit up for eight runs (four earned) through the first four innings. Per Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com, Rodriguez made use of a new pitch mix in Monday's appearance, scrapping the fastball-heavy approach he used in his first two starts and instead throwing sweepers and curveballs on 40 of his 68 pitches on the night. The adjusted pitch mix yielded strong results, but Rodriguez is unlikely to be reappointed to the rotation anytime soon, especially with Tobias Myers (oblique) on track to return from the injured list next week and Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) not being far behind him.