Elvis Peguero News: Dispatched to Nashville

The Brewers optioned Peguero to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

After turning in a career-best 2.98 ERA last season, Peguero has struggled to begin 2025, allowing four earned runs in just 6.1 innings. He'll now head to Triple-A in order to get back on track, and his roster spot will be given to Jose Quintana, who officially joined the big-league club for his season debut Friday.