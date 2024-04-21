NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Logan Allen, Diamondbacks: Allen, promoted this week to provide Arizona a long reliever, could end up in the team's rotation. He immediately saw action Thursday against the Giants where he replaced Ryne Nelson to start the third inning after the lefty took a liner off his elbow for the final out of the second. Allen allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 4.2 relief frames and could step into the rotation if Nelson if forced to miss a start due to what has been diagnosed as an elbow contusion. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Edward Cabrera, Marlins: Cabrera has been profiled the last three weeks and is back for a fourth as he eschewed a final rehab start after A.J. Puk was pushed back due to illness. He was brilliant in Monday's outing as he struck out 10 while giving up one run on five hits and one walk across six innings versus the Giants. Cabrera tossed 91 pitches after throwing 82 in 5.2 innings during his final rehab appearances. Injuries and command issues plagued him last season, but he showed none of the latter in his latest outing. Miami lost Eury Perez (Tommy John surgery), so they desperately need Cabrera to be effective. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped return bid)

Peter Lambert, Rockies: Kyle Freeland's (elbow) rotation spot will be filled by Lambert. He's appeared in six games this year and has surrendered three earned runs across 11.2 innings while striking out 10 batters and walking six. Lambert has previously struggled as a starter, so don't expect much. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Landon Knack, Dodgers: Kyle Hurt and Knack were promoted this week to help replace the injured Bobby Miller (shoulder) in the LA rotation. Hurt threw two shutout innings as the Dodgers opener on Tuesday against the Nationals while allowing three hits and not recorded a strike out or walk. He began the year in the team's pen and had yet to be fully stretched out, which he is why he was pulled after two. Hurt landed on the injured list Saturday with a shoulder injury. Knack allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings Wednesday against the Nationals. He was solid last year over 22 starts between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City with a 2.51 ERA and 99 strikeouts over 100.1 innings. Knack carried that success into 2024 by recording a 16:4 K:BB despite a 4.02 ERA across 15.2 frames. He lines up for a road matchup against the Blue Jays in his next start. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Reynaldo Lopez, Braves: Lopez opened the season as Atlanta's fifth starter after the team optioned Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett. After working since 2019 as a reliever, he was slated to transition from the bullpen to a starting role this spring following a three-year deal. Lopez was impressive over his 16.2 innings by conceding four runs with a 13:6 K:BB to earn the rotation spot. History shows he's better in relief, but he's so far dispelled that notion by delivering an 18:6 K:BB over 18.0 frames with only one run allowed through three outings. I'm still skeptical, though it's tough to argue with Lopez's results to date. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Mitchell Parker, Nationals: Parker, a fifth-round pick in 2020, struck out 132 batters in 113.2 innings with Double-A Harrisburg in 2023, but struggled in his late-season promotion to Rochester with a 10.45 ERA and 2.18 WHIP across 10.1 frames. He made one start at Triple-A where he tossed four scoreless innings before being promoted last Monday. Parker earned the win over the Dodgers, where he allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four over five innings. He primarily operates with a 92 MPH four-seamer with solid movement and an 80 MPH curveball while also mixing in a mid-80s splitter. Parker should remain in the rotation while Josiah Gray (elbow) is sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Quinn Priester, Pirates: Priester was promoted to start Friday as the Pirates need a starter with Marco Gonzales on the IL with a left forearm muscle strain. Paul Skenes still needs to be stretched out before being ready while Jared Jones is already lock in the rotation, opening the door for Priester. The 23-year-old righty finished the spring with a 5.87 ERA and 13:3 K:BB from 15.1 innings, resulting in his demotion. Priester pitched well enough at Triple-A Indianapolis with a 3.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB through 13.2 frames over three starts to earn the call-up. He took the loss on Friday by giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits - including three homers - and a walk over 4.1 innings. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Jameson Taillon, Cubs: Taillon, on the 15-day IL after sustaining a lower-back injury in spring training, was activated and scheduled to start Thursday before the game was postponed. He made one rehab stint of 2.2 innings at Double-A Tennessee before moving to Triple-A Iowa and going 3.2 and 68 pitches in his what was his final rehab appearance last Friday. Taillon was expected to make three total rehab starts, but rejoined the Cubs' rotation and gave up one run in five innings to defeat the Marlins Friday. His first year in Chicago after signing a four-year, $68 million contract likely could not have gone any worse as he maintained a low walk rate, yet his .292 BABIP was the highest since 2018. Taillon's 1.57 HR/9 was a new career-low. Granted his 4.84 ERA was about half a run higher than expected, but that still is far from ideal. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped return bid)

Taijuan Walker, Phillies: Walker, sidelined with shoulder discomfort suffered while getting loose for a bullpen session late in spring training, is close to being activated off the 15-day IL. He threw 78 pitches in 4.2 innings during his second rehab start at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and will make his last on Sunday before rejoining the Phillies' rotation. Walker could have started Monday and provide Ranger Suarez an extra day of rest after he tossed 112 pitches in his last start, but the club has opted to give Walker his season debut next weekend in San Diego. The Phillies will have to decide if Spencer Turnbull goes back to his swing-man role or the team deploys a six-man rotation. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped return bid)

Darius Vines, Braves: Vines was mentioned last week and gets another mention as he earned a second start Sunday coming off a solid initial outing Monday, where he was lifted after 80 pitches while striking out four over 4.2 innings and conceding one run on four hits and three walks. The seventh-round pick in 2019 made five solid appearances over the last month of last season with Atlanta to continue on his minor-league success. Vines performed well in his first starts to Triple-A Gwinnett to earn the promotion to fill the rotation spot vacated by Spencer Strider's elbow injury. He offers an excellent changeup that allows his low-90s fastball and average slider to play up. Vines also has lots of bodies in the Atlanta system to hold off, so be careful not to overate. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped bid from last week)

Ryan Weathers, Marlins: Weathers has carried over his strong spring into the regular season. After bouncing around a bit, he's stemmed the tide of decline after arriving in Miami last year and posted a 21:4 K:BB through 18 innings. That performance allowed Weathers to open in the rotation, which was thought to be only until the team got healthy. He's opened some eyes as he's gone 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB in 20 frames. Some of those numbers may be a mirage, but it's hard to ignore his early success. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

RELIEF PITCHER

Reed Garrett, Mets: Garrett looks to be experiencing a career-resurgence after joining the Mets. Over the offseason, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and vice president of pitching Eric Jagers lobbied the team to keep Garrett, who had done little with four teams. Garrett returned this spring featuring a revamped sinker, which he now throws nearly as often as his four-seamer plus improved command of his splitter. Through his first 10.2 innings this season, he's delivered a 0.75 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and dazzling 21:3 K:BB while notching his first save Saturday as Edwin Diaz needed 20 pitches to get the final two outs of the eighth inning. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (due to counting stats)

Hector Neris, Cubs: Adbert Alzolay blew his fourth save in Game 1 on Saturday, opening the door for Neris to close the back end. The 34-year-old endured some struggles early on with seven walks over seven innings, yet hasn't given up a run over his past four appearances. With Alzolay struggling, Neris - who lists closing experience from his time with the Phillies - is likely next up for save chances should the lead closer continue to falter. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Joel Payamps, Brewers: Payamps notched the save Thursday and may be the favorite to fill that role moving forward. Abner Uribe has struggled and has recently been used in non-high-leverage situations. Trevor Megill will still figure in the mix when he returns, Elvis Peguero could end up being an option while Uribe will also get some saves, though Payamps may get a chance to run with the job until Devin Williams returns. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (if not rostered)

Bryse Wilson, Brewers: Wilson, who has excelled as a reliever for the Brewers, made a spot start Wednesday where he allowed two hits and a walk across 3.2 scoreless innings. He could be an option for similar outings if the need arises, but threw 1.1 out of the pen Saturday to get the win. Even if Wilson doesn't start, he holds value in deeper and single leagues due to his normal usage. Wilson was seventh among qualified relievers with 76.2 innings last season while making 53 appearances to help those that utilize that category. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Riley Adams/Drew Millas, Nationals: Keibert Ruiz (influenza) was finally placed on 10-day IL resulting in the promotion of Millas from Triple-A Rochester. That placement was retroactive to Apr. 12, meaning Ruiz was eligible to return Sunday. Adams, who's gotten off to a solid start while building off his 2023 performance, has been seeing most of the action behind the plate with Millas starting on Wednesday. Adams - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6 (upped value while Ruiz is out); Millas - 12-team Mixed: No 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

Miguel Amaya, Cubs: Yan Gomes' struggles have helped allow Amaya play his way into a timeshare. Amaya produced a solid 2023 at Triple-A Iowa, but struggled after getting promoted. Gomes posted solid numbers across the board last year for Chicago, but has fallen off this year. Go ahead and roster Amaya in deeper and single leagues. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Yasmani Grandal, Pirates: Grandal, dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot since early March, begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and started behind the plate. Henry Davis enjoyed a strong spring, yet hasn't carried that over. Joey Bart has been the better option at catcher, but he may be dealing with concussion symptoms. Grandal, whose career has gone south the last few seasons, should soon be back with the parent club and could platoon with Davis and start against southpaws. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (spec return bid)

Omar Narvaez/Tomas Nido, Mets: Francisco Alvarez was put on the IL and will require surgery after being diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left thumb suffered while running the bases Friday. Narvaez and Nido will split time behind the plate while Alvarez is sidelined at least 6-8 weeks. Narvaez is much better offensively, but amongst the league's worst on the other side. As such, look for Nido to start at least two games a week due to his defensive prowess. Narvaez - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6; Nido - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

Jhonny Pereda, Marlins: Pereda was promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville Monday and made his MLB debut with the Marlins on Wednesday after 11 seasons in the minors. The opportunity came after Christian Bethancourt hit the 10-day injured list Monday with a viral illness, necessitating the need for a backup catcher behind Nick Fortes. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

DESIGNATED HITTER

Matt Carpenter, Cardinals: Carpenter, who made the Cardinals' Opening Day roster following a strong spring where he went .346 with five doubles, a homer and five RBI in 13 games, has been sidelined with a strained right oblique since Apr. 4. He's progressed to swinging, both off a tee and soft toss, while taking infield practice. Carpenter returned to St. Louis, where he spent the first 11 years of his career after two elsewhere. Once active, he figures to see most of his time at DH and possibly at first. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6 (early spec return bid)

FIRST BASE

Owen Miller, Brewers: Miller was promoted Monday to replace Christian Yelich (back) on the Milwaukee roster. He provides the Brewers an additional bench piece who's capable of fielding numerous positions, including first, second and third. The 27-year-old has gotten off to a strong start at Triple-A by slashing .353/.414/.451 through 58 plate appearances, though his stint with the Brewers will likely come to an end once Yelich comes off the injured list. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5 (PT due to versatility)

Patrick Wisdom, Cubs: Wisdom, who landed on the IL just before Opening Day with a back injury, completed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa and was activated Thursday. He appeared in nine games and went 11-for-27 with three home runs across 36 plate appearances. The power has consistently been there for Wisdom, albeit with poor batting and on-base averages. Now active, look for him to see time backing up at first and third along with the outfield and DH. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $11 (upped return bid)

SECOND BASE

David Fletcher/Luis Guillorme/Luke Williams, Braves: Atlanta has a big hole at second base as the Braves placed Ozzie Albies on the IL on Tuesday after he fractured the big toe on his right foot following a HBP on Monday and could miss 3-4 weeks. While he's sidelined, Fletcher will likely go against lefties and Guillorme versus righties at the keystone while Williams gives the team additional infield depth. All - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

THIRD BASE

Otto Lopez/Emmanuel Rivera, Marlins: The Marlins placed Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list with a left intercostal muscle strain Monday and called up Lopez from Triple-A Jacksonville. The loss of Burger takes away one of Miami's primary offensive weapons from a team that struggles to score runs. The hope is that he'll be sidelined the minimum, similar to the left oblique strain he sustained last season with the White Sox when he only missed 10 days. Miami claimed Lopez, who hadn't appeared in the Majors since 2022, off waivers from San Francisco on Apr. 4. He can play shortstop, second and third and will be used in the latter role. Per manager Skip Schumaker, Rivera will get the bulk of the third-base reps in Burger's absence, backed up by Lopez and Vidal Brujan while also filling in on occasion at first mainly against left-handed starters. Lopez - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4; Rivera - 12-team Mixed: $1 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Graham Pauley, Padres: Pauley opened the year with the Padres, but was sent down after going 2-for-15 at the plate. He experienced better success in the minors by slashing .290/.436/.677 with four home runs and 11 RBI over 39 plate appearances in Triple-A El Paso to earn another call up Saturday for Matthew Batten. Pauley should receive some playing time at the hot corner. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

SHORTSTOP

Zack Short/Joey Wendle, Mets: Short and Wendle receive a short-term bump with Brett Baty dealing with left hamstring tightness. Both are also filling in across the infield, yet now seeing time at third while Baty is out. Baty didn't require an IL stint and returned to action Saturday. Unless we are certain he is 100 percent, Short and Wendle each get a small spike in value. Both - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

OUTFIELD

Harrison Bader, Mets: After a slow start, Bader has come alive at the plate having collected a hit in 11 of his past 14 games while going 17-for-52 with nine runs scored, six RBI and four steals. Bader has appeared in 17 of the Mets' first 20 games, 16 of them in center field to shift Brandon Nimmo to left. Injuries have wreaked havoc on his career, but he brings speed with a little power and solid outfield defense when healthy. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

Sean Bouchard, Rockies: Bouchard was originally projected to open the campaign in Colorado, but was sent to the minors after struggling in the spring. He raked at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he slashed .315/.431/.611 with 13 RBI in 14 games to earn a call-up with Kris Bryant (back) landing on the IL. Bouchard started Wednesday with a lefty on the bump, which likely will be his initial usage unless he gets hot at the plate or another injury occurs. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Alexander Canario/Garrett Cooper/Mike Tauchman, Cubs: Seiya Suzuki hit the 10-day injured list Monday with a right oblique strain suffered last Sunday. Chicago called up Canario, who will attempt to replace Suzuki's protection while he's sidelined for approximately a month. Canario was slashing .269/.377/.481 with seven extra-base hits - including two homers - over 52 at-bats with Triple-A Iowa at the time of his promotion. He brings a right-handed bat to the Cubs' outfield, which consists of Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger and Mike Tauchman - the last two bat left-handed. Canario might be limited initially to starts versus southpaws with Tauchman going against righties and Cooper seeing most of his action at DH and also against lefties. Shoulder and ankle injuries limited Canario to 42 games at Triple-A and the bigs in 2023, though he combined for 28 home runs between two levels in the minors the previous season. He holds the most upside of this list, yet Tauchman may have the best shot at playing time - at least initially. Canario - 12-team Mixed: $1 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9; Cooper - 12-team Mixed: No 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $6; Tauchman - 12-team Mixed: $1 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7

Dylan Carlson, Cardinals: Carlson, who sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder on Mar. 25 and was sidelined from hitting, has taken swings from both sides of the plate during batting practice and has also resumed throwing. The outfielder was shut down for over two weeks following a Mar. 29 cortisone injection in his left shoulder. Carlson will need to advance to live pitching and face high velocity before the team can start plotting out the when and where of a minor-league rehab assignment. He was slated to be the Opening Day starter in center following a strong Spring Training before suffering the injury colliding with Jordan Walker. Victor Scott has failed to grab a hold of the job while Tommy Edman (wrist) is also still sidelined, possibly allowing Carlson to regain the role when he comes back. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

TJ Friedl, Reds: Friedl suffered a fractured right wrist diving for a ball midway through the spring and was projected to miss 4-6 weeks. He could be about a week away from beginning a rehab assignment, paving the way for a return around the second week of May. Friedl became a fantasy darling last season with a .279/.352/.467 line, 18 homers and 27 steals across 556 plate appearances. Once active, he projects to be the Reds' everyday center fielder. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22 (early spec return bid)

Andy Pages, Dodgers: Pages earned a promotion Monday after getting off to a scorching start at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he slashed .371/.452/.694 with five home runs and 15 RBI, though all the caveats of the home park apply. Jason Heyward's back injury is showing little signs of improvement while the other available options at the time had struggled as Chris Taylor was 1-for-33 on the year, James Outman listed a .605 OPS, and Enrique Hernandez had a .414 mark. Pages posted a strong .284/.430/.486 slash line over 142 plate appearances in Double-A, though his three homers marked a big power dip in comparison to his previous minor-league campaign. He tore the labrum in his left shoulder in his first contest at Triple-A to cost him the rest of 2023. Manager Dave Roberts said Pages will appear against both lefties and righties and likely in center versus lefties and in right against righties, so expect consistent playing time during his transition to the Majors. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks: Smith was promoted Saturday to replace Jace Peterson on the D-Backs roster. A first-round pick in 2017, Smith will operate as a left-handed bat off the bench while providing occasional breaks for Arizona's regular outfielders. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Tyrone Taylor, Mets: What I wrote in the first column of the season applies now, though Taylor has gone well beyond expectations. Small sample size applies, but you have to be impressed with what he's done to date. "Taylor is a prototypical fourth outfielder. He brings a modicum of speed and power and play all three outfield spots. Taylor has a path to significant playing time in 2024 as neither Starling Marte nor Bader have played more than 120 games in any of the past three seasons, bumping up his value.". Through the first 18 games of the season, he's slashing .341/.378/.463 with a homer and 10 RBI while appearing almost daily at all three outfield positions. The playing time was expected and the type of production wasn't, so be careful not to overrate. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

Joey Wiemer, Brewers: Wiemer, who failed to make the Brewers this spring, was called up last Sunday as outfield depth with Christian Yelich (back) eventually going on the injured list. He'll see most of his playing time in left field while splitting playing time there with Blake Perkins. Wiemer could start only against southpaws, though it's possible he also gets action versus righties. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6