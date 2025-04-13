Ernie Clement News: Four hits, stolen base in win

Clement went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Orioles.

Clement snapped out of a 1-for-22 slump to open April with a breakout performance Sunday, also notching his first stolen base of the season. The 29-year-old has appeared in 15 of the Blue Jays' 16 games this season, but he's hitting a disappointing .194 with four RBI, three runs scored and a steal across 42 plate appearances.