Fernando Tatis Injury: Remains out with illness

Tatis remains sidelined with an illness and it's uncertain when he might be ready to make his Cactus League debut, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear what kind of illness Tatis is dealing with, but Padres manager Mike Shildt said of the outfielder on Monday that "he's going to require a little bit more recovery." While not an ideal start to camp, Tatis shouldn't be in any danger of missing Opening Day.