Fernando Tatis headshot

Fernando Tatis Injury: Remains out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Tatis remains sidelined with an illness and it's uncertain when he might be ready to make his Cactus League debut, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear what kind of illness Tatis is dealing with, but Padres manager Mike Shildt said of the outfielder on Monday that "he's going to require a little bit more recovery." While not an ideal start to camp, Tatis shouldn't be in any danger of missing Opening Day.

Fernando Tatis
San Diego Padres
