Gage Workman News: Blasts second spring home run

Workman went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Friday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.

Workman is off to a strong start this spring, as he now has two home runs and six RBI in only 17 at-bats. The 25-year-old was selected in the Rule 5 draft from Detroit back in December and has a shot to make the Cubs' Opening Day lineup, particularly if he continues to impress during the Cactus League slate. Workman has yet to appear above the Double-A level, however, so he may get returned to his original team if Chicago feels he's unready for the jump.