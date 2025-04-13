Gage Workman News: Records first MLB hits, stolen base

Workman went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 16-0 win over the Dodgers. He also stole a base.

Workman didn't enter the contest until the sixth inning, but he still managed to rattle off two hits, which were his first at the MLB level. The 25-year-old also recorded his first MLB stolen base and RBI. Workman isn't seeing consistent playing time as a utility option for the Cubs, so he's mostly off the fantasy radar for now, though an injury to a Chicago starter could give him an opportunity to better showcase his abilities.