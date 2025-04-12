Garrett McDaniels News: Unable to rescue starter

McDaniels tossed one-third of an inning against the Astros on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk.

The Angels were down just one run when McDaniels entered in the fifth frame, but starter Jack Kochanowicz had loaded the bases with two outs after already having given up two runs in the inning. McDaniels had a chance to stem the tide, but he instead gave up a grand slam to Yainer Diaz on the third pitch he threw. The lefty hurler allowed two more baserunners before getting out of the frame, and though only one run was charged to his line, it was a rough outing for the rookie. McDaniels has been working in middle relief for the Angels this season and has a 6.23 ERA, 2.54 WHIP and 4:5 K:BB through 4.1 frames so far.