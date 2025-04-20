Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Griffin Conine headshot

Griffin Conine Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

The Marlins placed Conine on the 60-day injured list Sunday with a dislocated left shoulder.

The 27-year-old was enjoying a strong start to the campaign with a .790 OPS in 71 plate appearances, but he'll be out for at least the next two months after suffering a dislocated shoulder on a slide into second base Saturday. Conine's recovery timeline could receive additional clarity in the near future since he's scheduled to undergo more medical testing Monday, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now