Griffin Conine Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

The Marlins placed Conine on the 60-day injured list Sunday with a dislocated left shoulder.

The 27-year-old was enjoying a strong start to the campaign with a .790 OPS in 71 plate appearances, but he'll be out for at least the next two months after suffering a dislocated shoulder on a slide into second base Saturday. Conine's recovery timeline could receive additional clarity in the near future since he's scheduled to undergo more medical testing Monday, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.