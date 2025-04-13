Griffin Conine News: Knocks in two runs Sunday
Conine went 2-for-3 with two walks, one run scored and two RBI in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Nationals.
Conine got the Marlins on the board with a one-run single in the second inning, and he knocked in a second run in the eighth frame on a single to right field. The 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .304/.385/.435 with six walks, seven runs scored, one home run and five RBI across 52 plate appearances to start the season.
