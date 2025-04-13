Fantasy Baseball
Hayden Birdsong headshot

Hayden Birdsong News: Still unscored upon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Birdsong picked up the hold during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Yankees, tossing two scoreless innings while striking out three and hitting one batter.

The 23-year-old entered the game in the sixth frame and retired all three batters he faced. The right-hander later hit Aaron Judge with a pitch in the seventh but escaped the inning without allowing a hit. Birdsong was efficient, facing seven batters and throwing 15 of his 20 pitches for strikes. He has recorded a 0.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and a 9:3 K:BB with three holds across nine innings in four appearances this season.

