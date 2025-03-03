Hector Neris News: Gets NRI deal

Neris signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Monday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Neris served as the Cubs' closer for most of 2024, logging 18 saves in 59.1 innings. However, he'll settle for a minor-league deal after logging a 1.40 WHIP and 13.8 K-BB% -- his worst such marks since the 2020 season. Neris could make the big club in a mid-leverage role.