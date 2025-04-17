Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hector Neris headshot

Hector Neris News: Latches on with Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Neris signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Neris was part of Atlanta's Opening Day roster but was quickly DFA'd after he allowed five earned runs in one-plus innings over his first two appearances. He elected free agency after clearing waivers and will now look to bounce back with the Angels. He'll presumably report to Triple-A Salt Lake and could join Los Angeles' bullpen sometime this summer if he returns to form.

Hector Neris
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now