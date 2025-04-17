Hector Neris News: Latches on with Halos

Neris signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Neris was part of Atlanta's Opening Day roster but was quickly DFA'd after he allowed five earned runs in one-plus innings over his first two appearances. He elected free agency after clearing waivers and will now look to bounce back with the Angels. He'll presumably report to Triple-A Salt Lake and could join Los Angeles' bullpen sometime this summer if he returns to form.