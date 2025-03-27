Ian Hamilton Injury: Targeting early-April return

Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Hamilton (infection) is expected to return in early April, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Hamilton was placed on the injured list Wednesday (retroactive to Monday), and Boone's comments suggest that the 29-year-old righty will be able to return to the bullpen when eligible April 8. The Yankees will presumably look to use him in a few minor-league games before then, and he's likely in line for middle-relief duty once he returns.