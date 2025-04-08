Jackson Merrill Injury: Headed to injured list

The Padres placed Merrill on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain.

Merrill's hamstring has kept him out of the lineup since Monday, and he hasn't been recovering as quickly as the team would like. In an effort to prioritize his long-term health, the Padres will now send the young outfielder to the injured list to give him ample time to recover and ensure his hamstring doesn't remain an issue for the rest of the season. Oscar Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.