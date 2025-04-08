Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Merrill headshot

Jackson Merrill Injury: Headed to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 4:46pm

The Padres placed Merrill on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain.

Merrill's hamstring has kept him out of the lineup since Monday, and he hasn't been recovering as quickly as the team would like. In an effort to prioritize his long-term health, the Padres will now send the young outfielder to the injured list to give him ample time to recover and ensure his hamstring doesn't remain an issue for the rest of the season. Oscar Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now