Jacob Young News: Regaining playing time
Young will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Young will pick up his fourth start in five games and appears to have re-emerged as the Nationals' preferred option in center over the struggling Dylan Crews, who owns a .272 OPS on the season and will now sit for the second straight day. Though Young hasn't been particularly effective with the bat either -- he enters Sunday with a .595 OPS in 32 plate appearances -- his speed and defensive acumen could be enough to keep him ahead of Crews on the depth chart for now.
