Jake Cousins Injury: Lands on 60-day IL

The Yankees placed Cousins (forearm) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

A forearm strain prevented Cousins from seeing any action in the Grapefruit League this spring, and the Yankees' decision to immediately send him to the 60-day IL indicates that he isn't anywhere close to making his season debut. The right-hander won't be eligible to play until late May; meanwhile, camp standout Pablo Reyes will fill the vacancy on the active roster.