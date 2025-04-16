Fantasy Baseball
Jake Cousins headshot

Jake Cousins Injury: Throwing off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Cousins (elbow) has begun throwing off a mound, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cousins has been nursing a right elbow flexor strain since February, but he recently received the green light to begin throwing bullpen sessions again. Assuming he doesn't experience any setbacks, the plan is for him to graduate to throwing live batting practice in a few weeks before beginning a rehab assignment in the minors. The 30-year-old righty will be eligible for activation May 26.

