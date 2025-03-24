Fantasy Baseball
Jake Woodford headshot

Jake Woodford News: Scooped up by New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Woodford signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors reports.

Woodford exercised the opt-out clause of his minor-league contract and was released by the Rockies on Sunday, and it didn't take long for the right hander to find a new club. He's expected to begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and provide organizational depth to the starting rotation.

Jake Woodford
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
