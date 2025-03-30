Jason Heyward News: Getting third straight start

Heyward will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

After a rough spring in which he hit .143, Heyward's standing atop the depth chart in left field appeared to be shaky, but he's now cracked the lineup in each of the Padres' first three matchups with right-handed starting pitchers. However, Heyward's struggles have continued into the season, as he's yet to record a hit or draw a walk in eight plate appearances. The Padres may give Heyward some more time to get into a rhythm at the plate, but if he can't get going, he'll be at high risk of losing his strong-side platoon role.